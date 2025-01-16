Indy Ignite Host Grand Rapids on Pink Ribbon Night Presented by Meijer

FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite take aim at a second consecutive Pro Volleyball Federation victory to start the 2025 season tonight when they host the Grand Rapids Rise on Pink Ribbon Night presented by Meijer at Fishers Event Center.

The match begins at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets remain available at the Ignite website, with $1 from every ticket purchased through a special Indy Ignite social media link going to Pink Ribbon Connection, a local organization providing support and resources to breast cancer patients and their families. The match will also stream live on the PVF YouTube Channel.

The only PVF expansion franchise in 2025, the Ignite opened their season January 11 with a thrilling four-set triumph over Orlando. Indy regrouped after dropping the opening set to post the 13-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 win in front of a sellout crowd of 6,913.

Head coach George Padjen was pleased with the way his players cast aside opening-night jitters and bounced back to take control after losing the first set to the Valkyries.

"I was really happy with the maturity and how they composed themselves in sets two through four," Padjen said. "I'm happy with the outcome, obviously a win, but it was a little look into who they are as players to be able to just settle in, and they have a kind of good maturity for a young team, a fairly young team."

Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh led the way for the Ignite with 25 kills, two blocks and 18 digs. The 25 kills were the most posted by any PVF player in a match on opening weekend, and her average of 6.25 kills per set leads the league.

Member-Meneh was named PVF Player of the Week for the effort. After witnessing her prowess up close in practice leading to the opener, Padjen wasn't shocked to see such an extraordinary performance from Member-Meneh.

"A great strength of Lek's is obviously the physicality; (she's) a powerful, dynamic athlete but she has a great belief in herself," Padjen explained. "She has a great mind for the game.

"Could I predict that she would go off like that? No, but it's in there. She was one of the most coveted players in the offseason in free agency, and I felt like it was a home run when we landed her for multiple reasons. Her athleticism but (also) the mindset. Nothing gets to her; she's really rock solid mentally."

Singer/songwriter and fashion model Renée Michelle Merrifield (instagram.com/reneemerrifield) will perform the national anthem prior to the opening serve. Live match statistics and play-by-play are available for all Ignite matches by going to the PVF website (provolleyball.com), clicking on the "Schedule" tab and then clicking on "Stats" for the desired match. Final match box scores will also be available through the same links.

Following tonight's match, the Ignite head on the road for the first time, visiting the Columbus Fury at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

