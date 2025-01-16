Rise Drop Third Straight with Road Loss at Indy

January 16, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise libero Elena Oglivie

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

INDIANAPOLIS - In their first-ever meeting, the Indy Ignite secured a three-set victory over the Grand Rapids Rise Thursday night by scores of 25-18, 28-26, 25-16. With the home win inside the Fishers Event Center, Indy improved to 2-0 in its inaugural season, while the Rise continue to pursue their first win of season two.

The first set began with a long rally on the first point, capped off by an Erika Pritchard kill, sparking the Rise to a quick 3-0 lead. Pro Volleyball Federation's reigning Player of the Week, Leketor Member-Meneh, turned things around for the Ignite quickly with her impactful serving, notching back-to-back aces to put Indy up 11-6. Indy was all over the court defensively with 27 digs and maintained momentum throughout the set, extending its lead to 15-7 before closing it out at 25-18.

Grand Rapids struggled with six service errors and a .170 hitting percentage in the first set, despite solid offensive contributions from opposite hitter Naya Shime, who led the team with four kills in her first professional start.

An explosive second set saw both offenses come to life, with Indy hitting .450 and Grand Rapids not far behind at .447. The Rise started strong and built a 6-2 advantage, but the Ignite slowly clawed their way back to even the score at 22-22. Member-Meneh's 10th kill gave Indy its first set point at 24-23. Grand Rapids fended off set point three times with kills from August Raskie, Ali Bastianelli, and Marin Grote before a block by Azhani Tealer ended the middle frame, 28-26, and gave the Ignite a commanding 2-0 lead.

Indy wrapped up the sweep with a 25-16 win in set three. The Ignite finished with a .406 hitting percentage for the match with three players reaching double-digit kills: Member-Meneh (17, .412), Nina Cajic (16, .467), and Tealer (10, .227).

Shime finished with a team-high 12 kills (.235) for the Rise. Grote and Bastianelli each picked up three blocks, as Grand Rapids outblocked Indy, 7-4. Raskie finished with her second double-double of this season with 34 assists and 11 digs.

Notes

Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine saw significant playing time for the first time this season and took advantage with seven kills (.273) and five digs.

This is the first time in team history the Rise have been swept in back-to-back matches. Grand Rapids previously lost 3-0 to the Omaha Supernovas in the home opener on Jan. 12.

In terms of efficiency, the Rise delivered a season-best offensive performance, hitting .284 with 40 kills and seven attack errors on 116 swings.

The Ignite finished with seven aces, while the Rise were unable to pick up an ace in the match for the second time in franchise history.

Box Score

GR 18 26 16 - 0

IND 25 28 25 - 3

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Naya Shime 12, Paige Briggs-Romine 7, Marin Grote 7; Assists - August Raskie 34; Aces - None; Blocks - Grote 3, Ali Bastianelli 3, Alyssa Jensen 1; Digs - Raskie 11, Jena Otec 7, Briggs-Romine 5.

IND: Kills - Leketor Member-Meneh 17, Nina Cajic 16, Azhani Tealer 10; Assists - Sydney Hilley 44, Kylie Murr 6; Aces - Member-Meneh 2, Caroline Crawford 2, Cajic 2; Blocks - Hilley 1, Crawford 1, Tealer 1, Cajic 1; Digs - Hilley 12, Murr 12, Member-Meneh 11.

A - 4,035

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 0-3 / Sun., Jan. 19 at Atlanta Vibe, 6 p.m. EST

Indy: 2-0 / Sat., Jan. 18 at Columbus Fury, 7 p.m. EST

