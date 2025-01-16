San Diego Mojo, Scripps Clinic Renew Partnership

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, on Thursday announced the renewal of its in-kind agreement for Scripps Clinic to serve as the team's official health care partner.

Under the agreement, Scripps Clinic will provide a range of medical services to the team's athletes, with a Scripps Clinic physician attending all Mojo regular-season and postseason home matches at Viejas Arena to care for Mojo players. Dr. Laika Nur, a sports medicine specialist with Scripps Clinic, will return as head team physician and will collaborate with an extended team of Scripps Clinic physicians who will be available for medical consultations in a broad range of medical specialty areas.

In return, Scripps Clinic will receive opportunities to educate the community about health and wellness through articles, arena signage and various digital platforms.

"The San Diego Mojo are pleased to renew the partnership with Scripps Clinic for 2025," said San Diego Mojo president Billy Johnson. "World class athletes and world class care reunite in the Mojo's second season in an effort to put the best professional volleyball product on display for our community here in San Diego."

U.S. News & World Report ranked Scripps Health's orthopedics and cardiology programs the best in the San Diego region and named Scripps among the nation's best in six specialties in the magazine's annual "Best Hospitals" list. Scripps Clinic and Scripps hospitals are recognized for excellence in sports medicine, orthopedic surgery, joint replacement, interventional pain management and treatment of complex conditions. With a focus on improving mobility and reducing pain, Scripps Clinic orthopedic doctors offer comprehensive patient care, including diagnosing, treating and rehabilitating all musculoskeletal areas of the body - bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, cartilage, connecting soft tissue and nerves.

"We are excited to partner with the Mojo as the team's official health care partner for the 2025 season," said Steven Copp, M.D., chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Scripps Clinic and the medical director of Scripps Health's orthopedic services. "We are thankful for the opportunity to continue our care of these world-class athletes and to continue our world-class care of athletes of all levels. We continue to advance our care with the innovative research efforts of our department at the Shiley Center for Orthopaedic Research at Scripps Clinic."

Scripps Clinic Medical Group includes more than 1,000 physicians and providers practicing in more than 60 areas of medicine and surgery. Scripps Clinic physicians are national leaders in clinical research and in the innovation of new medical and surgical therapies.

The Mojo opens the 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Valkyries.

