Anthem Rugby Carolina Names Patrick Stack as First Team President

January 14, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Anthem Rugby Carolina, the newest member of Major League Rugby (MLR), is thrilled to announce the appointment of Patrick Stack as its first-ever Team President. This landmark hire marks a significant milestone in the team's trajectory as it continues its mission to grow rugby in Charlotte and across the U.S.

Stack brings more than 15 years of diverse professional experience, spanning roles in sports agencies, sports teams, academia, and the nonprofit sector. His wide-ranging expertise will be invaluable as he leads Anthem RC into its second season, striving to expand the team's reach and impact both on and off the pitch.

"The sport of Rugby is primed for continued growth here in the U.S., and the opportunity to help propel that growth in Charlotte - a community already so well entrenched in rugby - makes me beyond excited to assume this position," said Stack. "I am eager to work with our team, the local sports community, and rugby fans to elevate Anthem RC to new heights."

Founded in 2024, Anthem RC is a joint partnership between World Rugby, Major League Rugby, and USA Rugby. This collaboration is dedicated to growing the game in Charlotte and supporting the development of future players for the national team, the USA Eagles. As part of the 11-team MLR, Anthem RC provides a competitive platform for U.S.-eligible players.

The growth of rugby in the U.S. has been accelerated by the rise in popularity of the sport heading into the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2031 Rugby World Cup coming to the U.S., as well as several upcoming high-profile international games to be hosted in Charlotte.

"Anthem RC is a first-of-its-kind initiative across American professional sports, serving as a practical platform to identify and develop U.S. rugby players for international competition, which is increasingly important for the growth of the sport in advance of the Olympics and Rugby World Cup," said Nic Benson, CEO of MLR. "We're grateful to have Patrick take the helm at Anthem RC as we prepare for a second year in Charlotte and another successful season of MLR play."

"Patrick Stack's appointment marks a step change in our continued mission to drive rugby's growth in the U.S.," said World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin. "Patrick's leadership and experience will be instrumental as we collectively look to strengthen the pathway through Anthem RC for aspiring men's national team players on the journey to the LA 2028 Olympic Games and Men's Rugby World Cup USA 2031, inspiring the next generation of players and fans."

In his new role, Stack will oversee the strategic direction of Anthem RC, focusing on revenue generation, enhancing the team's profile, and engaging with both the Charlotte sports business community and local rugby networks to increase participation at all levels. Anthem RC trains at the United States Performance Center and plays its home games at Memorial Stadium in uptown Charlotte.

"We are in a fantastic position to achieve success - and we aim to do so quickly," Stack added. "We have a dedicated and passionate team both on the pitch and behind the scenes. With the momentum from our introductory season, we are ready to elevate our performance and introduce thousands more to the excitement and energy of rugby."

