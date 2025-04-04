Anthem RC's Makeen Alikhan - 'We're Very Optimistic'

April 4, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina News Release







Makeen Alikhan has found his confidence on the field again in Major League Rugby.

The 23-year-old is in his second season in North America after joining the Dallas Jackals on loan from English Premiership Rugby club Harlequins for the 2024 season.

After joining the London club's senior academy at 18, the flanker had endured a miserable time with near-constant injury and saw his game time limited.

To reignite his career, Alikhan decided to return to the country he called home in his early life, play professional rugby, and maybe even push for an Eagles cap.

Over 13 games, Alikhan scored three tries, made over 100 tackles, and even won 10 turnovers, helping the Texas side reach the Western Conference Final.

"I was injury-riddled at Quins and there were a lot of world class players ahead of me," Alikhan said.

"The Jackals was where I found my confidence and love of playing again.

"I remember my first three games off the bench, I was still like 'is my hamstring going to go? Is something going to go?'. I just hadn't played in a long time.

"Then once you're playing week in, week out, you don't think about it anymore. It's all muscle memory.

"The confidence is huge from that. It was my second or third game, and I was like, 'I'm comfortable now.'

"When you're training all the time or injured or not getting opportunities, it can get quite frustrating, so last year was huge for my confidence."

Moving to North Carolina in the offseason alongside a host of his ex-Jackals teammates, Alikhan has quickly become a key figure for Anthem.

Thanks to his experience in 2024, Alikhan was inspired to stay put in MLR and has halted his veterinary medicine degree in the pursuit of furthering his playing career in America.

Continuing the good form that helped him play his part in a Western Conference Play-Offs run last year, already it is hard to imagine a starting 15 without the 23-year-old involved.

"Coming over with Golla (Sam) and Agustin (Cavalieri), it made the transition really smooth and easy," Alikhan said.

"The boys at Anthem are world-class and a really good mix of USA-eligible players and a few other nationalities. Coming from a foreign background, it's nice to just talk rugby.

"I'm 23, and I've had five years of pro rugby, whereas there are 23-year-olds coming in who are rookies. It's different.

"It's nice as well, I came in as a more experienced player, which is the first time I have been in a team like that."

Alikhan and Anthem came the closest to their first win a fortnight ago.

Battling it out with Western Conference highflyers the Houston SaberCats in North Carolina, the 23-year-old was named Player of the Match as the visitors won 46-45 with a 79th minute Davy Coetzer penalty.

It was a place kick that broke plenty of hearts on the East Coast in Week 6 but still gave the players a quiet reassurance that they were on the road to success.

"We all said we did enough to win that game," Alikhan said.

"A last-minute decision like that and another couple of missed opportunities leaves you feeling a bit down in the dumps.

"The good thing is we're building. We could easily be three and two. From the outlook of Anthem, we're all in a positive place.

"We're very optimistic for the rest of the season, and we're buying into that goal together."

Having lost 32-31 to the Miami Sharks and 26-22 at the hands of Old Glory DC this season, it is clear that Anthem is on the precipice of success in 2025.

After losing 25-17 on the road to the Seattle Seawolves in Week 7, Alikhan and his teammates now prepare for the NOLA Gold's visit to American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Clashing with the Chicago Hounds, New England Free Jacks, Seattle Seawolves, and Miami Sharks in the weeks afterward, it is a stretch of fixtures that could yield that first-ever victory.

"That would be a very special occasion," Alikhan said.

"Going through the season that they went through last year; it's at the front of your mind.

"Coming into preseason, me and Golla were like 'I want to get these boys a win'. They are yearning for it; they want it so bad.

"Anyone who goes through a 0-16 season and comes back with the same passion and confidence is pretty special.

"That makes you want to work even harder and get the result for the team. That's my point of view. I just want to see smiles on their faces."

In addition to helping Anthem get to winning ways, Alikhan's efforts could also lead to USA honors this summer.

So far this season, the flanker has been a standout in Charlotte.

To start 2025, Alikhan has churned out consistently impressive performances.

Seven weeks into the new season, he has made 57 tackles, won two turnovers, made 22 carries, and crossed the gain line on 11 occasions, putting him among the top athletes alongside Sam Golla, Erich Storti, Junior Gafa, and Jason Tidwell.

The ex-USA U20 international was named among the USA Men's Eagles injury recovery and unavailable list at the end of 2024.

Born in Canada to Candace, an American mother, and Riz, a British father, Alikhan spent his youth in Florida and on Australia's Gold Coast before moving to Surrey and attending the prestigious Epsom College.

The 23-year-old had always harbored hopes of moving back to the USA, not only to play rugby but as a qualified equine vet, it is safe to say that Alikhan's American dream is a little bit ahead of schedule.

American Legion Memorial Stadium will be the temporary home of the USA as they play Belgium and Spain before marching up the East Coast to host England in Washington, D.C.

Those fixtures in July will make way for a home Pacific Nations Cup campaign in August, with Alikhan's dominant back-row outings putting him in the frame for a Test debut.

"I've always grown up in an environment where if you play well for your club and put your best foot forward to play Test matches," Alikhan said.

"Outside thoughts of playing internationally for the USA are huge, but the first goal in my mind is to perform well for Anthem.

"Then if I get the rewards of the back of good performances and the team doing well, then I'm very happy."

Written by Joe Harvey

