Chicago Hounds Announce Partnership with Lakeshore Beverage

April 4, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il.- The Chicago Hounds are excited to announce a new partnership with Lakeshore Beverage, making Cutwater Tequila the Official Tequila of the Chicago Hounds and Cutwater Vodka the Official Vodka of the Chicago Hounds.

Lakeshore Beverage, a leading Chicagoland distributor of premium spirits and beverages, is renowned for its portfolio of high-quality drinks, and Cutwater Spirits is one of the premier brands within their lineup. With selections ranging from beer, cider, spirits, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages, they provide options for all rugby fans.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lakeshore Beverage and bring Cutwater Tequila and Cutwater Vodka to our fans as part of our official beverage offerings," said James English, CEO and General Manager of the Chicago Hounds. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing our fans with premium experiences both on and off the field. With Cutwater's exceptional products, we're excited to raise a glass with our supporters and continue to build our Hounds community."

As the Official Tequila and Vodka of the Chicago Hounds, Cutwater Tequila and Cutwater Vodka will be prominently featured at Chicago Hounds events, stadium bars, and in Hounds' promotional activities throughout the season. Fans will enjoy a wide range of cocktails crafted with Cutwater's spirits, adding a new dimension to their game-day experience.

