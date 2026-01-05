Hounds Extend 2024 Second Round Draft Pick

CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds announced on Monday that the team agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with 2024 second round draft pick Jake Kinneeveauk.

Originally selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 Major League Rugby Collegiate Draft, the back row specialist appeared in one contest during his 2025 rookie season. The product out of the University of Utah made his Hounds and MLR debut in Chicago's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seawolves.

Kinneeveauk played seven minutes and recorded two tackles on three attempts in the debut. He became Chicago Hound No. 75 when he took the field as a replacement. After an impressive 2025 autumn Performance Squad season, Kinneeveauk put pen to paper for the 2026 campaign. He is the second member of the Hounds' 2024 Draft Class to sign a contract extension.

At Utah, Kinneeveauk earned All-Conference honors in his final two seasons. The Alaska-native helped the Chicago Lions to a Midwest Premiership title this past fall.







