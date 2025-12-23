Hounds Sign 2021 First-Round Draft Pick

Published on December 22, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds announced on Monday they bolstered their forward pack for 2026 by agreeing to terms with flanker Emmanuel Albert.

Albert, 26, spent his first four MLR seasons with the Sabercats after being selected by Houston with the second pick in the 2021 draft out of Lindenwood University.

The 6-4, 250-pounder joins the Hounds having started 16 of his 17 appearances in 2025. Albert registered 1,072 minutes of game time and recorded a career-high 206 tackles in a breakout campaign for the Sabercats. Offensively, he carried the ball 106 times and gained 311 meters, beating 21 defenders and scoring five points via a try.

Prior to last season, Albert logged just nine starts across three seasons for Houston. Despite the limited number of starts, he was a consistent feature on the Houston team sheet, recording 45 appearances across his first three years in the league. The Lindenwood University product continued to develop and became the Cats' first-string option at blindside flanker in 2025.

Albert earned 62 caps with 25 starts over the last four seasons and logged 2,654 minutes of game time. The flanker gained 1,027 meters on 283 ball carries (3.6 meters-per-carry), beat 50 defenders, and scored four tries for 20 points. He has been one of the more consistent tacklers in the league since his rookie season in 2022. He completed 497 of his 545 tackle attempts, posting an impressive 91% completion rate, with 12 dominant tackles.

Albert joins a loaded Hounds' back-row position group that includes three capped-Canadian internationals in Mason Flesch, Lucas Rumball, and Matt Oworu, in addition Mac Jones, coming off back-to-back seasons with All-MLR accolades.







Major League Rugby Stories from December 22, 2025

Hounds Sign 2021 First-Round Draft Pick - Chicago Hounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.