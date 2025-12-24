Zabierek Signs One-Year Contract Extension

December 23, 2025

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced Tuesday the team agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with hooker Jackson Zabierek.

The 25-year-old first signed with the Hounds last January and was an immediate bolster to the forward pack. During his first season in Chicago, Zabierek appeared in 12 contests and made one start, a Week 17 win over the Houston Sabercats. In his lone start, he logged 51 minutes and scored a pair of tries, the first two scores of his MLR career. He finished the season with 284 minutes of game time and completed 58 of his 68 tackle attempts, including six dominant tackles.

Prior to Chicago, Zabierek was a late-season addition to the Seattle Seawolves' roster in 2024. The ascending prospect appeared in six games and carried the ball 17 times for 79 meters (4.6 meters-per-carry). Defensively, he completed 35 of his 37 tackle attempts, seven of which were deemed as dominant.

The Oakland, California native was originally drafted by Los Angeles RFC in the second round of the 2023 Major League Rugby Collegiate Draft. He opted to sign with the American Raptors before his rookie season, however.







