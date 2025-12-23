Seattle Seawolves Name Robbie Abel Assistant Coach

We are pleased to welcome Robbie Abel as our new Assistant Head Coach.

Robbie brings experience as both a professional player and a proven coach. He joins us after several seasons with the Utah Warriors, where he served as Assistant Coach, Forwards Coach, and most recently Head Coach. During that time, he helped build a strong forward pack and a clear team culture.

As a player, Robbie competed at the highest levels of the game. He played Super Rugby with the Brumbies, Rebels, and Waratahs. He also represented Auckland and earned selection with the Māori All Blacks. His career spans Australia, New Zealand, and Major League Rugby.

As Assistant Head Coach, Robbie will support team planning, player development, and daily preparation. He will work closely with the coaching staff and players across the program.

Robbie is eager to get started in Seattle.

"I'm extremely excited to be a part of this team. I look forward to working with the Coaching and Playing group that has been assembled here. The Rugby Community in Seattle has been a stronghold of Rugby in the USA for a long time. I hope to contribute as best I can in representing all Seawolves fans and the people of Seattle."

Robbie's arrival strengthens our coaching group and supports our long-term goals. We're proud to welcome him to Seattle.







