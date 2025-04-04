Utah Warriors Welcome Back Fan-Favorite Lance Williams as Storm Week Reinforcements Arrive

April 4, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Lance Williams of the Utah Warriors

(Utah Warriors)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Utah Warriors today announced the return of a franchise legend and fan favorite: Lance Williams is back in red and black.

Williams, known for his explosive physicality, relentless motor, and deep roots in Utah rugby, rejoins the Warriors just in time for STORM WEEK- a brutal, unprecedented stretch of three matches in eight days, and seven in just 6 weeks.

"It's great news for the Warriors to have Lance Williams, Warrior 19, return to the team," said Warriors Head Coach Greg Cooper.

This isn't a reactive move- it's a strategic one. The Warriors have established themselves as one of the most cohesive, competitive teams in their eight MLR seasons. Williams' return isn't about filling gaps- it's about adding depth and experience to a roster already performing at a high level.

"He is a Utah Warrior to the core and with his experience and talent." Cooper added. "He will add much needed depth as we head into a demanding stretch of games."

A powerhouse at 6'2", Lance has racked up over 5,000 minutes of play, 18 tries, and 90 points in his Warriors career. With 71 appearances and 67 starts for the Utah Warriors from 2018 to 2022, Williams returns to his original MLR club after a stint away with the Olympic Sevens Team. He brings his trademark power running and hard-hitting defense back to the squad. He remains one of the most respected forwards in the league and one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

"Warrior #19 is back," the team teased in its cinematic announcement video, which shows Lance emerging from a lightning strike in the heart of Utah's mountains.

The Timing Is Everything STORM WEEK is already shaping up to be the most intense sequence of fixtures any team has faced in Major League Rugby. The Warriors are rallying every ounce of toughness, grit, and depth they've got to fight through it- and the return of Lance Williams adds another heavy hitter to the arsenal.

