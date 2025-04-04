Seawolves Looking to Continue Momentum in Week 8

April 4, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Tukwila, WA - The Seattle Seawolves are on the road this weekend, heading to Maryland SoccerPlex to take on Old Glory DC in Round 8 of the Major League Rugby season.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 5.

Seattle (2W - 4L) will be looking to bounce back and build momentum as the season nears its halfway mark. After a hard-fought stretch, the team is focused on tightening execution and turning close contests into crucial wins.

Old Glory (3W - 3L) currently sits mid-table and brings a fast, attacking style of rugby to the pitch. This is sure to be a high-energy matchup that promises open play on both sides of the ball.

Keep an eye on Rodney Iona, who continues to guide the attack from fly-half with vision and control. His ability to manage tempo and create opportunities will be key against a fast-moving DC side. Out wide, Toni Pulu adds pace and smart decision-making; his return has brought extra spark to the backline. Up front, the Seawolves will rely on Rhyno Herbst to lead the forward pack with his physicality, work rate, and set-piece strength as they look to disrupt Old Glory's rhythm and gain the upper hand at the breakdown.

Head Coach Allen Clarke shared his thoughts, "It was an important win last week at home, the challenge now is to back it up on the road against a good DC side. We need to deliver another strong defensive performance, be disciplined, and take our chances when presented."

MATCH INFO:

Seattle Seawolves vs. Old Glory DC

Maryland SoccerPlex, Boyds, MD

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Kickoff: 2:00 PM PT

Broadcast: Fox 13+, ESPN+ and The Rugby Network (Outside of USA)

