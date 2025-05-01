Seawolves Look to Climb the Standings as College Night Lights up Starfire
May 1, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
Tomorrow night, the Seattle Seawolves take the pitch at Starfire Sports in a matchup that carries far more weight than just another round on the schedule. Sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference, the Seawolves host RFC Los Angeles, a team currently holding the fourth playoff spot. With a win, Seattle leapfrogs out of last place and builds much-needed momentum heading into the back half of the Major League Rugby season.
But this night is about more than the table. It's about the next generation.
It's College Night, a celebration of rugby's growing presence on college campuses across the country, and especially right here in the Pacific Northwest. The evening kicks off with a curtain raiser between the University of Washington and Oregon State University, two programs helping to shape the future of American rugby. For UW, this year marks a major milestone: the awarding of their first-ever athletic scholarships for rugby. That moment alone signals a new chapter for the sport in our region.
And for the Seawolves, it's a reminder of how many of our own players came through college systems - where early discipline, leadership, and love for the game were forged.
Matchday Roster: The 23 Ready to Rise
As the pressure builds, the Seawolves have named a matchday 23 that blends experience with emerging firepower. Captain Riekert Hattingh once again leads from No. 8, anchoring a forward pack built to meet LA's physical presence. At hooker, Dewald Kotze earns the start in jersey #2, with Kerron van Vuuren ready to make impact off the bench.
Here's the full roster:
Starting XV
Cameron Orr
Dewald Kotze
Mason Pedersen
Olajuwon Noa
Rhyno Herbst
Huw Taylor
Charles Elton
Riekert Hattingh (C)
Juan-Phillip Smith
Esekia Iona
Toni Pulu
Daniel Kriel
Divan Rossouw
Lauina Futi
Duncan Matthews
Finishers
Kerron van Vuuren
Chance Wenglewski
Juan Pablo Zeiss
Devin Short
Siaosi Mahoni
Brock Gallagher
Eduard Fouché
Malacchi Esdale
With postseason hopes still very much alive, the goal is clear: win at home, rise in the standings, and make Starfire a fortress once again.
College Night Fan Experience
Off the pitch, fans can expect one of the most exciting atmospheres of the season. The Fanzone will be packed with:
Food trucks like El Mammamia, El Gran Taco, Tandem Catering, and C. Davis BBQ
Lawn games (Cornhole, Big Jenga)
Live music, an epic pie eating contest, and an autograph booth
A 50/50 raffle benefitting a local college rugby club
And potentially, a special halftime performance by the UW or Ballard Marching Band
Whether you're a student, alum, or rugby supporter, Friday night is your chance to get loud, get involved, and support the future of the sport.
The night begins with UW vs. OSU at 4:30 PM, followed by the Seawolves' kickoff at 7:30 PM. Bring your friends, rep your school, and help us turn College Night into a turning point.
