Seawolves Look to Climb the Standings as College Night Lights up Starfire

May 1, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Tomorrow night, the Seattle Seawolves take the pitch at Starfire Sports in a matchup that carries far more weight than just another round on the schedule. Sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference, the Seawolves host RFC Los Angeles, a team currently holding the fourth playoff spot. With a win, Seattle leapfrogs out of last place and builds much-needed momentum heading into the back half of the Major League Rugby season.

But this night is about more than the table. It's about the next generation.

It's College Night, a celebration of rugby's growing presence on college campuses across the country, and especially right here in the Pacific Northwest. The evening kicks off with a curtain raiser between the University of Washington and Oregon State University, two programs helping to shape the future of American rugby. For UW, this year marks a major milestone: the awarding of their first-ever athletic scholarships for rugby. That moment alone signals a new chapter for the sport in our region.

And for the Seawolves, it's a reminder of how many of our own players came through college systems - where early discipline, leadership, and love for the game were forged.

Matchday Roster: The 23 Ready to Rise

As the pressure builds, the Seawolves have named a matchday 23 that blends experience with emerging firepower. Captain Riekert Hattingh once again leads from No. 8, anchoring a forward pack built to meet LA's physical presence. At hooker, Dewald Kotze earns the start in jersey #2, with Kerron van Vuuren ready to make impact off the bench.

Here's the full roster:

Starting XV

Cameron Orr

Dewald Kotze

Mason Pedersen

Olajuwon Noa

Rhyno Herbst

Huw Taylor

Charles Elton

Riekert Hattingh (C)

Juan-Phillip Smith

Esekia Iona

Toni Pulu

Daniel Kriel

Divan Rossouw

Lauina Futi

Duncan Matthews

Finishers

Kerron van Vuuren

Chance Wenglewski

Juan Pablo Zeiss

Devin Short

Siaosi Mahoni

Brock Gallagher

Eduard Fouché

Malacchi Esdale

With postseason hopes still very much alive, the goal is clear: win at home, rise in the standings, and make Starfire a fortress once again.

College Night Fan Experience

Off the pitch, fans can expect one of the most exciting atmospheres of the season. The Fanzone will be packed with:

Food trucks like El Mammamia, El Gran Taco, Tandem Catering, and C. Davis BBQ

Lawn games (Cornhole, Big Jenga)

Live music, an epic pie eating contest, and an autograph booth

A 50/50 raffle benefitting a local college rugby club

And potentially, a special halftime performance by the UW or Ballard Marching Band

Whether you're a student, alum, or rugby supporter, Friday night is your chance to get loud, get involved, and support the future of the sport.

The night begins with UW vs. OSU at 4:30 PM, followed by the Seawolves' kickoff at 7:30 PM. Bring your friends, rep your school, and help us turn College Night into a turning point.

