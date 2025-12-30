USA Eagle #577 Sean McNulty Returns to Seattle

The Seattle Seawolves have signed USA Eagles hooker Sean McNulty for the 2026 Major League Rugby season, adding championship experience and international recognition to the forward pack.

We're pleased to confirm that USA Eagle #577 hooker Sean McNulty has signed with the Seattle Seawolves for the 2026 Major League Rugby season. He returns to Seattle with added experience and a clear understanding of what this league demands.

Sean is a familiar face in our environment. He played for the Seawolves during the 2022 season and was part of our run to the MLR Championship Final. Since then, he has continued to build his game across the league, earning trust through consistency and availability.

Head Coach Allen Clarke welcomed Sean's return to Seattle.

"We're delighted to have Sean back with the Seawolves. He knows our program, understands what we're about, and competes the right way. Bringing him back gives us continuity, quality, and experience to attack the 2026 season."

For Sean, returning to Seattle was an easy decision.

"I'm really excited to get to Seawolves and play some good rugby in front of the best fans in the country. Seattle is a great city and I can't wait to reconnect with some familiar faces as well as build new relationships."

Sean entered Major League Rugby in 2019 and has since established himself as a reliable professional. He has appeared in more than 70 league matches and has remained a steady contributor on both sides of the ball. His career reflects adaptability and resilience, not a single path or system.

He has experienced the league at every level. That includes a championship win with LA in 2021, followed by Championship Final appearances in 2022 and 2023. Those seasons demanded composure, accuracy, and discipline. Sean has lived those moments.

His time with Seattle in 2022 remains an important part of that journey. Returning now, he brings perspective shaped by both success and setbacks.

Over the past two seasons, Sean played a central role during Miami's first years in the league. His work rate and consistency stood out week after week. That form did not go unnoticed.

Following the 2024 season, Sean earned selection to the USA Eagles Pacific Nations Cup squad. He made his international debut as USA Rugby Eagle #577, earning his first cap in a win over Canada. It marked a clear milestone in his career.

Sean returns to Seattle as a proven, well-rounded hooker. His strengths are simple and repeatable. He delivers at set piece. He works in defense. He carries with intent. He stays available.

Just as important, he knows the standards expected inside our group. That familiarity allows him to settle quickly and contribute from day one.

With championship experience, international recognition, and a strong connection to the club, Sean McNulty returns ready to compete and add value to our forward pack.

Welcome back to Seattle, Sean. Together We Hunt.







