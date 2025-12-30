USA Eagle #595 Rufus McLean Joins the Seattle SeaWolves

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







USA Eagle Rufus McLean joins the Seattle Seawolves for the upcoming MLR season, bringing speed, attacking threat, and international experience to Seattle's backline.

We're pleased to confirm that USA Eagle #595 Rufus McLean has signed with the Seattle Seawolves, adding pace, versatility, and attacking quality to our backline as we prepare for the season ahead.

Rufus arrives in Seattle following a strong Major League Rugby campaign and brings experience at both club and international level. His ability to influence matches with ball in hand, combined with his work rate and positional flexibility, adds another dynamic option to our outside backs.

Head Coach Allen Clarke welcomed Rufus to Seattle.

"Rufus is a proven international-quality player who brings pace, power, and a real attacking edge. His experience with the USA Eagles and his ability to change games in open space will be a huge asset for us. We're excited to welcome him to the Seawolves and can't wait to see the impact he'll make within our group."

For Rufus, the move to Seattle represents an opportunity to continue developing in a competitive environment.

"I'm really excited to join Seattle. It's a really successful club with a fantastic set up and fan base. I'm looking forward to getting started!"

Rufus brings proven attacking output to Seattle after featuring throughout the 2025 MLR season. He started every match for Houston, consistently threatening defenders and providing momentum in wide channels. His speed, footwork, and ability to finish opportunities made him a reliable presence week after week.

That consistency earned him league recognition, as well as postseason experience, helping Houston reach the playoffs and claim the Western Conference title. Those moments under pressure have helped shape his approach to the game and sharpen his competitive edge.

Born in Boston and raised in Edinburgh, Rufus brings a unique background shaped by multiple rugby cultures. His performances at club level led to international recognition in 2025, when he earned selection to the USA Eagles and made his test debut as USA Rugby Eagle #595.

That experience added another layer to his development and exposed him to the demands of test rugby, further strengthening his understanding of the game at the highest level.

Rufus joins the Seawolves as a dynamic outside back capable of impacting matches in several ways. His strengths include speed in open space, confidence under the high ball, and the ability to contribute both as a finisher and a link player in attack.

Just as importantly, he arrives hungry to improve and ready to embrace the standards expected within our group. His versatility across the back three provides valuable options as we continue building depth and competition throughout the squad.

With international experience, recent MLR production, and a strong desire to grow, Rufus McLean joins the Seattle Seawolves ready to make his mark.

Welcome to Seattle, Rufus. Together We Hunt.







Major League Rugby Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.