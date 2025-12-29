Stephen Brett Joins Seattle Seawolves as Assistant Coach for Backs & Attack

Published on December 29, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves have named Stephen Brett as Assistant Coach for Backs & Attack, adding experience and attacking detail to the coaching group.

Brett joins the Seawolves with a background as both a professional player and coach. A former fly-half, he played professionally in New Zealand, Japan, and France, gaining a strong understanding of game management and decision-making under pressure.

In recent years, Brett has worked across Major League Rugby and with USA Rugby, holding head coach and assistant roles focused on backs, attack, and skills. He has worked with developing players and experienced professionals, with a consistent emphasis on fundamentals, clarity, and accountability.

As Assistant Coach for Backs & Attack, Brett will focus on skill execution, attacking structure, and decision-making. His work will centre on kicking accuracy, passing detail, spacing, and tempo, supporting an attacking approach built on intent and consistency.

Brett is looking forward to getting started in Seattle.

"Hey Seattle Seawolves fans, I'm really looking forward to meeting all of you at the park and getting started with the group this season."

Speaking on the appointment, Clarke said:

"Steve brings experience and a strong understanding of backs play and attacking systems. He is highly respected for his attention to detail and his ability to develop players. We believe he will be an excellent fit for our environment and a valuable addition to the coaching staff. We're looking forward to welcoming Steve and his family to the Seawolves."

Brett's appointment strengthens the Seawolves' coaching group and supports the club's continued growth as preparations begin for the upcoming season.







