Divan Rossouw Returns for Year 3 After Two Elite Seasons

Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We're excited to confirm that Divan Rossouw is back for Year 3, securing one of Major League Rugby's most consistent and explosive back-three players.

Since arriving in Seattle ahead of the 2024 season, Divan has established himself as a cornerstone of our backline. His durability, attacking production, and ability to influence matches from deep positions have made him one of the league's premier fullbacks and a critical part of who we are.

A Namibian international from Windhoek, Namibia Ã°Å¸â¡Â³Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦, Divan has represented the Seawolves for his entire MLR career and continues to raise the standard within our squad.

Divan's professional journey began in South Africa, where he joined the Blue Bulls academy in 2015 before progressing to the Currie Cup squad in 2016. His development earned him a place with the Bulls Super Rugby team, where he recorded 40 caps and four tries between 2018 and 2020.

In 2020, Divan moved to the Lions organisation, representing both the Lions Super Rugby side and the Golden Lions in the Currie Cup through 2022. He later returned to Namibia and is a fully capped Namibian international, bringing valuable international experience and composure to our roster.

We announced Divan's signing on October 7, 2023, shortly after he returned from Namibia's 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign in France.

In his debut MLR season in 2024, Divan started 18 of our 19 matches, scoring six tries as we advanced to the postseason. We defeated the San Diego Legion and Dallas Jackals to reach our fourth MLR Final, where we fell 20-11 to the New England Free Jacks.

Divan delivered one of the standout performances of the Final, recording a match-high 142 meters gained. He finished the season with 1,492 meters gained, ranking 2nd in Major League Rugby, and was named to the All-MLR Second XV.

Divan followed his breakout debut with an even stronger 2025 campaign, starting all 17 matches for us. He scored a career-high eight tries, finished 4th league-wide with 995 meters gained during a down year for meters across the competition, and added 100 completed tackles on defense.

His performances earned him multiple honors, including:

Seattle Seawolves 2025 Coaches' Player of the Year

All-MLR First XV Selection

MLR Team of the Week (Rounds 5, 7, 12, and 15)

Head Coach Allen Clarke highlighted Divan's importance to our group.

"Divan is a gem of a player - one every coach wants to have in their team. He consistently delivers quality performances, brings energy, honesty, and a hunger to win. His impact on the team goes way beyond match day - his work ethic, his standards, and the way he connects with the squad make us better. We're delighted he and his wife Lindi will continue their journey with the Seawolves."

Across his first two MLR seasons with us, Divan has been one of the league's most productive backs.

Career MLR totals (2024-2025):

Matches Played: 35

Starts: 35

Tries: 14

Meters Gained: 2,487

Tackles Made: 222

Points: 72

His ability to combine attacking output with defensive reliability has made him a complete back-three option and a trusted presence in our matchday squad.

For Divan, returning to Seattle was an easy decision.

"Grateful to have re-signed with the Seawolves, a club that has welcomed us with open arms. Looking forward to making this the most successful season yet and continuing to build the Seawolves legacy by bringing home another championship."

With Divan back for Year 3, we retain a proven game-breaker whose impact extends far beyond the stat sheet. His return adds continuity, leadership, and elite production as we continue to build toward our next chapter.







Major League Rugby Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.