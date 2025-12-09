Tonga International Lock Harison Mataele Bolsters 2026 Seattle Seawolves Roster

The Seattle Seawolves are proud to announce the signing of Harison Mataele, a powerful international lock whose size, physicality, and experience strengthen the club's forward pack ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season. Standing 6'8" and 253 lbs, Mataele arrives in Seattle as a proven performer on the world stage, bringing international caps for Tonga and professional experience across Australia and France.

Mataele shared his excitement about joining the Seawolves, saying,

"I'm really excited for a season with the Seattle Seawolves, I look forward to getting stuck in with the boys and giving it my all."

A standout product of Tonga's elite pathways, Mataele made his Test debut in 2022 and has since competed in multiple Pacific Nations Cup campaigns, the 2024 Autumn test window, and earned selection for the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. Known for his domination in the air, bruising contact, and relentless work rate, he has become a consistent presence in Tonga's tight five.

Before signing with Seattle, Mataele built a strong professional resume, including seasons with the Manly Marlins, Eastern Suburbs RFC, and most recently Stade Montois Rugby Pro in France. His international performances further elevated his profile, highlighted by high lineout effectiveness, a powerful carrying game, and disruptive defensive pressure.

In the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup, Mataele recorded:

8 lineout takes

4 lineouts stolen

11 carries and 28 meters gained

20 tackles made

240 minutes played

These numbers underscore the impact Seattle is adding to its pack: aerial dominance, physicality in the carry, and a presence that challenges opponents at every set piece.

Head Coach Allen Clarke praised the signing, noting how well Mataele aligns with Seattle's forward identity.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Harison Mataele to the Seawolves family. He's a quality lock with the confidence and composure that come from performing on the international stage. Harison's experience, professionalism, and presence will be invaluable to our environment. We're proud to have him join us and look forward to the impact he'll make on and off the field."

Mataele's arrival bolsters a Seawolves side continuing to strengthen its roster with a blend of international pedigree and emerging talent. His experience, leadership, and physical profile make him an immediate contributor to Seattle's ambitions in 2026.

As the Seawolves continue building toward another championship pursuit, fans can expect Mataele to deliver exactly what defines Seattle rugby: hard work, heavy collisions, and relentless commitment to the badge.

