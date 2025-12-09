Chicago Extends MLR Veteran Luke White

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today the team agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Major League Rugby veteran forward Luke White. The versatile 34-year-old is now set for his ninth season in MLR and fourth season with the Hounds.

Since signing with the Hounds in 2023, White appeared in 45 games and made 24 starts while registering over 2,000 minutes of playing time. He carried the ball 354 times, gaining 1,479 meters, and scored five tries for a total of 25 points. On defense, White completed 308 of his 344 tackle attempts and registered 16 dominant tackles over the course of his three seasons in green and white. He made his Chicago debut in the franchise's first MLR game on February 18, 2023 against Old Glory DC, earning Chicago Hound Cap No. 6.

Prior to signing with the Hounds, White played for both the Los Angeles Giltinis and the Glendale Raptors. During his first MLR season, he helped lead the Raptors to the first-ever MLR Championship game, ultimately losing to the Seattle Seawolves. He signed with Los Angeles ahead of the 2021 season, and again helped lead his team to a postseason appearance. The season culminated in an MLR Championship for White and the Giltinis.

White earned 98 MLR caps to date and logged 5,265 minutes of game time across his eight seasons. As a ball carrier, he ran for 3,959 meters on 741 carries (5.3 meters-per-carry), beat 76 defenders, and made nine clean line breaks while dotting the ball down 11 times for 55 points. The forward completed 742 of his 833 tackle attempts and registered 58 dominant tackles.

After a strong 2023 season, White made his US Eagles debut on August 5, 2023 against Romania, a resounding win. He has been included in the US Eagles wider training pool since that debut.

White has shown versatility over the course of his career, lining up in the front, second, and back row. He is expected to compete for minutes in the front row this season, however.







Major League Rugby Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.