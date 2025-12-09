Wrap up the Holidays with the Seawolves Foundation

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seawolves Foundation will host its holiday gift-wrapping station at Westfield Southcenter from December 13-24 12 - 7 PM. The 24th is 10am - 4pm. We ask our fans and friends to step in, lend a hand, and help us lift youth rugby across our region.

Gift wrapping may look small, but its impact is not. Each gift supports programs that teach young players how to work hard, trust others, and grow with purpose. When you give your time, you help build a path for the next wave of rugby in our city.

How You Can Help

Volunteer.

We need people for short shifts each day. You will wrap gifts, greet families, and bring some cheer to a busy week. Your help keeps this effort running and lets us serve more people.

Bring gifts.

If you have presents that need wrapping, bring them to our station. Your donation supports youth rugby programs run by the Seawolves Foundation.

Share the word.

Tell your friends and family. A quick share helps us reach more people who may want to volunteer or donate.

Where to Find Us

You can find the Seawolves Foundation gift-wrapping station inside Westfield Southcenter Mall.

Shifts run 12-3 PM and 3-7 PM, with special hours on December 24.

Be Part of Something Bigger

You can help us build more chances for kids to learn the sport and gain skills that last beyond the pitch. A few hours of your time can shape a season, a team, or a young player's life.

Sign up to volunteer: https://bit.ly/4oLNpPw

Directions: Westfield Southcenter, 2800 Southcenter Mall, Seattle, WA 98188







