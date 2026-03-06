Seattle Seawolves Announce Official Broadcast Partnership for 2026

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA -- March 5, 2026 -- The Seattle Seawolves of Major League Rugby (MLR) today announced a new broadcast partnership with KING 5 and KONG TV that will bring Seawolves matches to fans across Washington State during the 2026 season.

Under the agreement, Seattle Seawolves games will air locally on KONG and stream free on the KING 5+ app, delivering a free mobile-first viewing experience for fans throughout the Pacific Northwest.

KING 5, Seattle's long-standing local news leader, provides comprehensive coverage of the region's top professional and collegiate teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Kraken, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Storm, and OL Reign. Now KING 5 and KONG expand their sports portfolio by becoming official broadcast partners for the Seattle Seawolves providing exclusive, free, local, and streaming access to games.

"The Seawolves are an exciting addition to our Home Team lineup," said Christy Moreno, President and General Manager of KING 5 Media Group. "We're proud to help bring professional rugby to more fans while highlighting a team that is deeply connected to our community."

"We're thrilled to partner with KING 5 and KONG to bring Seattle Seawolves Rugby to fans across the region," said Drew Dambreville, Chief Operating Officer of the Seattle Seawolves. "This partnership significantly expands access to a larger audience and simultaneously to our matches through free, local broadcast and the KING 5+ streaming platform. It's an important step in growing the game of rugby in the Pacific Northwest and connecting more fans to the excitement and energy of professional rugby ahead of LA28 and the US Rugby World Cup in 2031 and 2033."

KING 5's coverage will begin at the Seawolves home opener on Friday, April 3, hosting Old Glory DC at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila and shown live on KONG and the King5+ app.

Old Glory DC returns to Starfire for one of Seattle's most competitive matchups--a rivalry built on fast-paced, high-scoring rugby and dramatic finishes. The two clubs average more than 46

combined points per game, with more than half of their meetings decided in the final 10 minutes, delivering some of the loudest and most dramatic moments made for TV.

The Seawolves will play a 10-match regular season from April through early June, facing top clubs across Major League Rugby including the defending champions New England Free Jacks.

Seattle Seawolves 2026 Regular Season Schedule

April 3 - vs. Old Glory DC - Starfire Stadium (Home)

April 12 - at Anthem Rugby Carolina - Charlotte, NC

April 19 - at California Legion - Los Angeles, CA

April 26 - vs. Chicago Hounds - Starfire Stadium

May 3 - at New England Free Jacks - Quincy, MA

May 10 - at Old Glory DC - Fairfax, VA

May 17 - vs. Anthem Rugby Carolina - Starfire Stadium

May 24 - at Chicago Hounds - Bridgeview, IL

May 31 - vs. New England Free Jacks - Starfire Stadium

June 7 - vs. California Legion - Starfire Stadium

(All matches will air locally on KONG and stream free on the KING 5+ app.)

Through this partnership, the Seattle Seawolves and KING 5 aim to make professional rugby more accessible than ever across the region, giving fans free access to live matches while expanding the visibility of Major League Rugby throughout the region.

Media who would like to attend this event are encouraged to reach out to Olivia@seawolves.rugby. About the Seattle Seawolves The last remaining founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship vs Glendale Raptors. In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 and 2025 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW.

Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media mentions in 2024. For the most up-to-date Seattle Seawolves news, follow us on social @Seawolvesrugby.







