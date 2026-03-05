Seattle Seawolves Announce KING 5 as Official Local Television Partner for 2026 Season

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves announced a broadcast partnership with KING 5 and KONG to deliver local television coverage for the 2026 Major League Rugby season.

Through the agreement, Seattle Seawolves matches air locally on KONG and stream free on the KING 5+ app. The partnership expands access for fans across Washington State and the Pacific Northwest with a free mobile-first viewing experience.

KING 5 has served the Seattle market since 1948 as the region's NBC affiliate and remains one of the area's most recognized local broadcasters. The station delivers regional news and sports coverage across television, digital, and streaming platforms and covers many of the region's professional and collegiate teams including the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Kraken, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Storm, and OL Reign.

"The Seawolves are an exciting addition to our Home Team lineup," said Christy Moreno, President and General Manager of KING 5 Media Group. "We're proud to help bring professional rugby to more fans while highlighting a team that is deeply connected to our community."

"We're thrilled to partner with KING 5 and KONG to bring Seattle Seawolves Rugby to fans across the region," said Drew Dambreville, Chief Operating Officer of the Seattle Seawolves. "This partnership expands access to a larger audience through free local broadcast and the KING 5+ streaming platform. It marks an important step in growing the game of rugby in the Pacific Northwest and connecting more fans to the excitement of professional rugby ahead of LA28 and the US Rugby World Cup in 2031 and 2033."

Coverage begins with the Seattle Seawolves home opener on April 3 when Seattle hosts Old Glory DC at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. The match airs live on KONG and streams on the KING 5+ app.

Old Glory DC returns to Starfire for one of Seattle's most competitive matchups. The rivalry features fast-paced, high-scoring rugby with the clubs averaging more than 46 combined points per match. More than half of the meetings between the two sides have been decided in the final ten minutes.

The Seawolves will play a 10-match regular season from April through early June against clubs across Major League Rugby including the defending champions New England Free Jacks.

Seattle Seawolves 2026 Regular Season Schedule

April 3 - vs Old Glory DC - Starfire Stadium

April 12 - at Anthem Rugby Carolina - Charlotte, NC

April 19 - at California Legion - Los Angeles, CA

April 26 - vs Chicago Hounds - Starfire Stadium

May 3 - at New England Free Jacks - Quincy, MA

May 10 - at Old Glory DC - Fairfax, VA

May 17 - vs Anthem Rugby Carolina - Starfire Stadium

May 24 - at Chicago Hounds - Bridgeview, IL

May 31 - vs New England Free Jacks - Starfire Stadium

June 7 - vs California Legion - Starfire Stadium

All matches will air locally on KONG and stream free on the KING 5+ app.

Major League Rugby matches also stream nationally on ESPN+. Select fixtures air on ESPN2 as part of the league's national broadcast schedule.

International distribution for Major League Rugby remains in progress with confirmed partners including Sport en France and Sky New Zealand. Additional markets will be announced as the 2026 season approaches.

Through the partnership, the Seattle Seawolves and KING 5 aim to expand the visibility of Major League Rugby while making professional rugby more accessible across the Pacific Northwest.







