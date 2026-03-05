Introducing the Referee Review System. Less Interruptions. More Rugby.

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, announced today that it will introduce a Referee Review System (RRS) into competition during the 2026 season. These changes represent the first of their kind for a major rugby league and reflect MLR's vision to produce the best product for fans across the world.

The RRS will replace the television match official (TMO) with an In Stadium Replay Operator (ISRO), which will enhance real-time decision-making and ensure consistency across matches. The on-field referee team, headed by the center referee, will remain the primary authority for match control, and RRS will support and enable the on-field team to make better, more accurate decisions. This change will speed up the game, ensuring fans spend less time waiting for reviews and more time enjoying the match - whether they are watching it in person or on a broadcast.

"This move from the old TMO model to an In Stadium Replay Operator is a massive step forward for MLR," said Luke Rogan, MLR Referee. "The Referee Review System keeps decision-making where it belongs - with the on-field team - while giving us smarter, faster support in real time. It's going to make our officiating more accurate, our game flow better, and the experience for fans even stronger. This is exactly the kind of innovation that pushes our league and our referees to a higher standard."

Under this change, the on-field referee can request assistance or a team may challenge a decision if it believes a clear or obvious infringement may have occurred. The referee will signal for a review and address the in-stadium crowd and broadcast with the initial call on the field.

Teams will be allowed two challenges per game, and if either of the team's challenges are successful, they will retain that challenge. An unsuccessful challenge will result in the loss of a challenge, and teams cannot challenge previously-reviewed situations. The Team Captain will initiate a challenge with a clear statement of what, when, and where the incident his team wishes to challenge occurred.

Every ISRO will be a neutral, league-certified rugby analyst with officiating experience and knowledge of rugby law. The ISRO will be located in the technical area and will assist the referee team, calling up angles of incident for review.

Additionally, each replay will be reviewed on the jumbotron or pitchside monitor. Only clear and obvious evidence will result in a change in the original on-field decision. After review, the referee will communicate the ruling by mouth and signal.

The Referee Review System will be tested during preseason matches before debuting in Week One of regular season matches. Additional competition updates will be announced before the start of the season.







Major League Rugby Stories from March 5, 2026

