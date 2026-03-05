Major League Rugby Introduces Referee Review System for 2026 Season

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







At Major League Rugby, we're committed to bringing the best brand of rugby to our growing fanbase across the country and world. That's why we're making a big shift in one key area of competition.

MLR is excited to announce a change from the existing Television Match Official (TMO) system to a Referee Review System (RRS) for the 2026 season. The RRS system will empower referees and teams themselves to request reviews of plays and incidents, unlike the former model where TMOs were the sole individuals who could resolve issues by injecting themselves into the game.

The new format won't keep video reviews from happening, but instead refine the process to reduce game disruption, enhance real-time decision-making by the onfield referee crew and ensure consistency across matches. The ultimate goal of RRS is to speed up the game and ensure fans are spending less time waiting on reviews - and more time cheering on their teams on the pitch.

The system will be tested through MLR preseason matches before taking center stage alongside Anthem RC and the California Legion in Week One.

The RRS can be triggered by two instances: at the request of a referee or at the request of a team. The on-field referee or an assistant referee can request a review on an uncertain incident.

A team challenge is similar to a Coach's Challenge in the NFL, where a coaching staff member in the technical area will throw a Team Challenge Flag before the next restart. The team captain of that team will clearly identify the specific incident being challenged.

After the review system is activated, the referee will signal to fans in the stadium and watching the broadcast that a review is underway, detailing the incident being reviewed. The referee will then meet with an In-Stadium Replay Operator (ISRO), a neutral, league-certified analyst with officiating experience and law knowledge. Located in the technical area, this ISRO will show the referee real-time audio and visual feeds.

Similar to college and NFL football reviews, only instances of clear or obvious errors will result in a change in the original on-field decision. After review, the referee will address the stadium and broadcast to communicate the final ruling.

Teams will be allowed two challenges per game, and if either of the team's challenges are successful, they will retain that challenge. Unsuccessful challenges will result in the loss of that challenge, and teams cannot challenge previously-reviewed situations. In addition, any unsuccessful challenge between the 35th minute and the end of the first half or after the 75th minute will result in the forfeiture of all remaining Team Challenges.

In an effort to protect the integrity of the RRS, any attempt by a player or member of a respective team's coaching staff to pressure the referee into initiating a review in lieu of a challenge will result in a warning. Any further attempts to pressure the referee crew will result in a penalty.

Only incidents that occur within two phases of play - a phase defined in the Laws of the Game as a scrum, lineout, ruck or maul - can be reviewed, with the exception of violations of Law 9, which indicate foul play. Incidents that can be reviewed within two phases of play include:

Law 8 - Scoring

Law 10 - Offside in Open Play

Law 11 - Clear & Obvious Knock-Ons

Law 11 - Clear & Obvious Throw Forward

Law 14.1 - 14.3 - Tackle

Law 15.4 - 15.9 - Offside at a Ruck

Law 16.4 - 16.7 - Offside at a Maul

Law 18.30 - 18.36 - Touch, Quick Throw & Lineout - PK Offenses

Law 19.27 - 19.33 - Offside at a Scrum

Law 20 - Penalty & Free Kick

Law 21 - In Goal

Violations of Law 9, where the outcome might yield a penalty, yellow card or red card, may be reviewed at any stage of the game, since the last restart and before play restarts again.

The clock will stop during each review, and the referee can confirm adjustments to the clock during the review. Teams will be unable to substitute during the review, which will take place on a pitchside monitor or stadium big screen.

After each match, the league will complete a post-match review to ensure compliance and track statistics from the RRS.

Our referees are some of the best in the world - recent World Rugby appointments are a testament to their hard work and skill - and this system will help our officials continue to produce the best rugby product for our growing audience.







