USA Eagle #594 Ezekiel Lindenmuth Joins Seattle Seawolves for 2026 Season

The Seattle Seawolves are excited to announce the signing of Ezekiel Lindenmuth, an international prop, USA Eagle #594, and one of Major League Rugby's most consistent front-row performers. Lindenmuth arrives in Seattle ahead of the 2026 season after earning his first cap for the United States in 2025, debuting as a starter against England, and quickly establishing himself as a core figure in the Eagles front row.

Ezekiel said, "Stoked to be apart of the Seawolves this year, can't wait to meet all of our fans and play some great rugby."

A two-time All-MLR Honorable Mention selection and 2025 Western Conference Champion, Lindenmuth brings Super Rugby pedigree, National Provincial Championship experience, and a proven ability to compete at the international level. His physicality, maturity, and technical skill make him a high-impact addition to the Seawolves' forward pack.

Across two seasons with the Houston SaberCats, Lindenmuth made 29 appearances, 27 starts, gained over 460 meters, and completed 231 tackles, solidifying himself as one of the league's hardest-working and most reliable props.

Born in Samoa, Lindenmuth represented both Samoa and New Zealand at the U20 level before earning his senior test debut for Samoa in 2022. After becoming USA-eligible, he was selected to the U.S. national team in 2025, officially earning the title USA Eagle #594.

At the professional level, he brings experience from some of rugby's premier competitions, including Super Rugby and the NPC, where he previously competed for Moana Pasifika, Auckland, and Counties Manukau. That exposure to elite environments further elevates Seattle's forward unit as the club builds toward another championship run.

2024 Season

14 games, all starts

332 meters gained (elite for a prop)

103 tackles

All-MLR Honorable Mention XV

Key starter for a Houston side that finished 14-2, the league's top regular-season record

2025 Season

In his second year, Lindenmuth expanded his impact even further:

15 appearances, 13 starts

128 tackles (career high)

133 meters gained

All-MLR Honorable Mention XV (2025)

Starter in all three Houston postseason games

Helped Houston win the 2025 Western Conference Championship

Started in the 2025 MLR Championship Final

Following the season, Lindenmuth earned selection into the USA Rugby national team, becoming U.S.-eligible in July 2025 and debuting as a starter against England on July 19.

His rise from national team prospect to international starter demonstrates the level of maturity, conditioning, and versatility he brings to Seattle.

Head Coach Allen Clarke added, "Ezekiel brings a unique combination of physicality and skill to the Seawolves, making him a valuable addition to the team. His drive to continually improve, both on and off the field, is impressive and aligns with the Seawolves' commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to welcome Eze and his partner Nei to the Seawolves family."

Achievements

2025 Western Conference Champion

2025 All-MLR Honorable Mention XV

2024 All-MLR Honorable Mention XV

USA Eagles debut (2025)

Samoa test debut (2022)

NPC & Super Rugby veteran (Auckland, Counties Manukau, Moana Pasifika)

Lindenmuth's arrival gives the Seawolves an international-caliber prop with the size, skill, and experience to anchor the scrum and contribute across the park. His relentless work rate, physicality, and proven ability to deliver in high-pressure moments add a major boost to the Seawolves' forward pack as Seattle prepares for another title push.

Seattle welcomes Ezekiel to the Pacific Northwest as he takes the next step in his professional rugby journey.

Stay tuned for more roster announcements at seawolves.rugby.







