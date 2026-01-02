André Warner Signs with Seattle Seawolves for 2026

We're proud to announce the signing of South African scrum-half André Warner ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season.

André brings exactly what we value as a club: experience, clarity of thought, and the ability to lead when the game tightens. He has played professional rugby in South Africa, France, and the United States, and he understands what it takes to manage matches week after week.

Over the past two MLR seasons, André proved himself as one of the most reliable scrum-halves in the league. He started nearly every match, controlled the tempo, and delivered when it mattered most. That level of consistency is hard to find, and it's something we believe will elevate our squad.

Head Coach Allen Clarke said the decision was straightforward.

"Andre has an excellent understanding of the game. His speed of service, decision-making, and competitiveness are top level. He's a player I rate highly and we're delighted to bring him to the Seawolves."

For André, the move to Seattle represents both a new challenge and a shared ambition.

"Grateful for the opportunity to join the Seawolves. I'm excited to learn, grow, and contribute to this special club."

As a scrum-half, André brings speed around the breakdown, smart decision-making, and a calm presence under pressure. As a teammate, he brings professionalism and accountability. We believe those traits will make an immediate impact, both on match day and throughout the season.

We look forward to welcoming André and his family to Seattle and seeing him in green and blue in 2026.







