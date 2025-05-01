Major League Rugby Broadcast Expands to over 100 Countries Worldwide

May 1, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Major League Rugby is now available to more than 100 countries via linear TV availability, further expanding off of a multiyear agreement with ESPN, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the United States to a worldwide audience.

Increasing MLR's visibility and reach by expanding into a broader international market is one of the league's many strategic growth plans for 2025. New partners across the globe will showcase opportunities for live featured matches, along with replays to reach a broader audience.

Coverage areas include:

United States - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+

Sub-Saharan Africa - ESPN Africa 1 & 2

New Zealand - Sky Sports New Zealand

United Kingdom & Ireland - Premier Sports

Australia - Stan Sports

France, French speaking Europe, Africa and Territories - Sport En France

Latin America (Miami Sharks) - Disney+

beIN Sport - Qatar

"We are hyperfocused on increasing our audience in both the U.S. and around the world. During our 2024 campaign we grew our viewership by more than 25 percent year over year, and these partnerships will be critical to our growth goals," said MLR Commissioner Nic Benson. "Given the depth of talent across the league, we are in the midst of our most exciting season yet. These strategic agreements with our broadcast partners will enable more of our fans world-wide to tune in for some best-in-class rugby action."

The road to the 2025 MLR Championship features 18 weeks of intense regular season action, followed by two weeks of playoffs, all leading to the MLR Championship on June 28, where the league's best will battle for the coveted MLR Shield. This season, 11 teams from across the United States are competing for the title, including Anthem RC, Chicago Hounds, Houston SaberCats, Miami Sharks, New England Free Jacks, NOLA Gold, Old Glory DC, Rugby LA, San Diego Legion, Seattle Seawolves, and Utah Warriors.

For more information, visit MajorLeague.Rugby.

