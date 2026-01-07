Versatile Domestic Forward Signs One Year Deal

CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds continued to add to their 2026 forward pack with the signing of free agent Tomas Bekerman, the team announced today. The versatile forward, who can play both hooker and flanker, spent the 2025 season with the Miami Sharks.

The 23-year-old Argentine, who qualifies as a domestic player, earned 30 Major League Rugby caps to date and scored an impressive nine tries in just 759 minutes of action. With Miami last season, he appeared in 16 contests with three starts coming from the blindside flanker position. Bekerman spent 432 minutes on the field and carried the ball 39 times for 131 meters, beating five defenders with the ball in hand. He finished the season with four tries for 20 points. On defense, he completed 52 of his 68 tackle attempts and was credited with four dominant tackles.

Before signing with Miami, Bekerman played for the Dallas Jackals in his 2024 rookie season. For the Jackals, Bekerman primarily played hooker and started two of his 14 appearances. He played 327 minutes and carried the ball 49 times for 273 meters (5.6 meters-per-carry). As a ball carrier, he beat 12 defenders and made one clean line break while dotting the ball down five times for 25 points. Defensively, he completed 47 of his 57 tackle attempts.

The forward adds versatility to a Hounds' pack that features new-signing Theo Fourie and the returning Jackson Zabierek at hooker. In the back row, the Hounds extended incumbent blindside flanker Mason Flesch while acquiring free agent Emmanuel Albert this offseason. Incumbent openside flanker Mac Jones and 2025 team captain Lucas Rumball also inked contract extensions earlier this offseason.







