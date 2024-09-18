Meet the 2024 MLR Draft's Second Overall Pick: Neil Trainor

September 18, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem RC selected Neil Trainor from Queen's University with the second overall pick of the 2024 Major League Rugby Collegiate Draft.

The hooker's selection sees him become the highest-selected Canadian player in Draft history.

His time in Kingston, Ontario, earned the 23-year-old a formidable reputation. He is currently spending time in Victoria, British Columbia, as part of Rugby Canada Pacific Pride, his nation's national development academy.

Photo by JPG Photography

"I am feeling very good," Trainor said. "The lead-up to the Draft was intense. There was a lot of excitement there and a lot of relief when the process was over.

"Now I can look forward to January and the coming season.

"I am a really motivated person. I want to be the best at this.

"I am coming in with the expectation that I can push myself to the level where I can get a starting spot on the team and really contribute right away."

MADE IN CANADA

Trainor took up rugby in the eighth grade.

Prompted by the brother of a friend, he was immediately hooked.

Playing to play the sport throughout his time at Stratford Northwestern Secondary School, the front-row continued to develop his game with the Stratford Blackswans and representative side, the Ontario Blues.

"As soon as I knew professional rugby was a thing, the idea of it was so appealing to me," Trainor said.

"I fell in love with the game right away. I have always enjoyed watching it, training, and playing.

"It has been such an important part of my life, and the idea and opportunity to do that at the pro level is something I have been striving for since I found out you could be professional."

At Queen's University, Trainor really became a force to be reckoned with.

With every season of collegiate rugby his reputation continued to grow, and the team continued to succeed.

Photo by Hector Perez

During his time with the Gaels, Trainor helped his team win the 2029 OUA Championship and one silver and two bronze medals at the Canadian University Men's Rugby Championship.

Even having his parents make the 10-hour round journey to watch their son play, it was the perfect place for the hooker to thrive.

The first Queen's alumni to be selected at the MLR Draft, the 23-year-old credits the university with helping him rise to the second overall pick.

"Coming to Queens was my first experience of what a semi-pro environment was," Trainor said.

"We were on the field together four to five days a week, and in-season, we were in the gym four to five days a week.

"It was the first time that I experienced that high a level of training environment consistently.

"The coaching staff over my entire time have been amazing and have really pushed and helped me to get to that level of working towards professionalism as an athlete."

COMING TO NORTH CAROLINA

The selection of Trainor came immediately after Anthem RC picked Erich Storti first overall.

One of five selections from the North Carolina club, Alama Ieremia's men hope to change fortunes in 2025.

In their debut MLR season, the side finished with a record of 0-16.

While being a winless season, there was plenty of cause for optimism about what the future could hold.

Tighthead prop Joe Apikotoa and center Junior Gafa were named as honorable mentions amid the All-MLR team selections for the 2024 season.

Producing a number of memorable attacking performances, there is plenty of hope at American Legion Memorial Stadium that a new year will bring new rewards.

While months away from meeting most of his new teammates, Trainor is already eager to get on the field.

Preparing for his debut professional season as part of Rugby Canada's Pacific Pride program, the 23-year-old continues is still continually developing and honing his craft.

Photo by Hector Perez

Excited about his arrival in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trainor hopes to solidify his position as a key cog in the Anthem machine.

"I really want to bring stability and consistency at the set-piece," Trainor said.

"Especially as a front-rower and hooker. MLR is a set-piece-dominated league.

"If I want to make an impact, I need to come in and nail my roles in that set-piece area.

"I need to throw my lineouts well, know the system, and even scrummage well."

Written By Joe Harvey

