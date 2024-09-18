New Fitness and Giveback Programs Announced at Utah Warriors HQ

September 18, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Utah Warriors News Release







Draper, Utah - The Utah Warriors are thrilled to announce the opening of high-performance training sessions at their brand-new headquarters in Draper, Utah, starting November 2024. Designed to elevate athletes of all levels, these elite training sessions offer a unique opportunity for the everyday fitness enthusiast to train like a professional athlete.

Train Like a Warrior

The Warriors HQ, a state-of-the-art facility, is committed to pushing the limits of athletic performance and delivering real, measurable results. The elite strength and conditioning staff of the Utah Warriors, led by Sebastian Pearson, will provide personalized coaching to guide participants through every step of their athletic journey.

Sebastian Pearson brings an incredible wealth of experience, having played professional rugby in England and represented the Canadian National Team. His coaching expertise has been refined through impactful roles at North Dakota State University, Southern University, and Weber State, as well as his tenure as the strength and conditioning coach for the Canadian National Senior Men's Rugby 7s team. Coach Pearson is ready to bring his experience and passion for rugby to all participants at the Utah Warriors HQ.

Unleash Your Inner Athlete

These training sessions are built on the #RugbyFit trend that's taking the fitness world by storm! Combining high-intensity interval training, strength exercises, and explosive conditioning, this program offers an effective way to build agility, endurance, and mental toughness. Participants will push beyond traditional routines and be part of a community that embodies the spirit of teamwork and camaraderie.

Giving Back to the Next Generation of Rugby

While the WarriorsHQ will be open to athletes of all types, the Warriors have reserved space for each and every registered rugby club in Utah to have training sessions in WarriorsHQ for free twice per year. In an effort to continue raising the performance and excellence of all rugby in Utah, the Warriors will facilitate skills development and athlete conditioning for all age groups.

"When we opened this facility, we told all of rugby in Utah that this is their home. We mean that," says Utah Warriors Founder & CEO Kimball Kjar. "Every registered rugby team deserves space in WarriorsHQ. We're excited to welcome them in and accelerate the development of their game."

What to Expect

Training sessions will run three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, offering expertly crafted workouts tailored to maximize each athlete's potential. Participants will benefit from comprehensive training plans, nutrition guidance, and access to elite facilities, including cold plunge tanks, speed gates, force plates, and more for real-time performance tracking.

Every participant will also receive a complimentary Athlete Profile Assessment in our cutting-edge Warrior Science Lab. This assessment establishes a baseline of strength and power to tailor each training experience to the athlete's needs, setting them on a path toward real results, real fast.

Limited Spots Available - Join the Waitlist Today!

To celebrate the launch, the Utah Warriors are offering a limited-time opportunity for the first 30 participants to join the waitlist and receive a free Athlete Profile Assessment. Spaces are limited, so act quickly to secure your spot in our inaugural training cohort.

Starting at just $180 per month, these sessions are open to all fitness enthusiasts who are ready to challenge themselves, achieve their personal best, and train like a Warrior.

Ready to Get #RugbyFit?

Join the waitlist today and take the first step toward unleashing your inner athlete. For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.warriorsrugby.com/train-like-a-warrior-rugby-fitness-training-gym-in-utah.

Please reach out if you would like to schedule an appointment to experience the new program.

