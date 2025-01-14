Zimmerman Steps Down as Woo Coach

January 14, 2025 - The Arena League (TAL)

Iowa Woo News Release







It is with heavy heart that we announce Coach Mook "Hollywood" Zimmerman has decided to step down as Head Coach of the lowa Woo Arena Football Team.

Coach Mook shared, "This decision was not made lightly. From day one, you welcomed me with open arms, and I have always considered you and your family a part of my own. The support and trust you have shown me throughout my time with the team has meant more to me than I can fully express."

Coach Mook has chosen to pursue an opportunity outside of football in order to be closer to his family, a decision we wholeheartedly respect. We are deeply grateful for his contributions to the lowa Woo and the dedication, leadership, and passion he brought to the team.

The lowa Woo organization wishes nothing but success in his future endeavors!

• Discuss this story on the The Arena League message board...





The Arena League Stories from January 14, 2025

Zimmerman Steps Down as Woo Coach - Iowa Woo

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.