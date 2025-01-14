Javier Colina Named Sod Poodles Manager for 2025 Season

January 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, are thrilled to announce their on-field staff for the 2025 season. Javier Colina will return to Amarillo as the fourth manager in Sod Poodles franchise history. Alongside Colina is pitching coach Gaby Hernandez, hitting coach Ty Wright, bench coach Jordan Procyshen, athletic trainer Adam Brewer, and strength and conditioning coach Wacy Crenshaw.

I'm beyond excited to be the Manager for the 2025 season," said Colina. "We've got a lot to offer this year, and my expectations are sky-high! I can't wait for the season to begin and to put on a show for all the incredible fans in Amarillo. Let's bring home another championship! God bless you all and Go Soddies!"

Colina, a long-time coach in the Diamondbacks system, has been with the organization since 2014. He has previously managed the AZL Diamondbacks (2017), Hillsboro Hops (2019, 2024), and Visalia Rawhide (2021). Colina spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Amarillo as the bench coach. In 2020, he was slated to manage Hillsboro, but the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before his coaching career, Colina played 15 seasons of professional baseball (1998-2012), with time in the Rockies, Cardinals, Reds, and White Sox organizations. He played parts of four seasons in Triple-A and was named the MVP of the Venezuelan Winter League in 2005.

"We are very excited for the return of Javier Colina to Amarillo," said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. "Fans will remember him from the successful 2022 and 2023 seasons that he was a part of. What you get with Colina is a great mixture of passion, and a deep knowledge of the game. With Gaby Hernandez, Ty Wright and Jordan Procyshen rounding out his coaching staff, I am certain Sod Poodles fans are going to enjoy the exciting brand of baseball they will see out on the field! When you combine this coaching staff with a roster that is projected to be chalked full of great talent, Sod Poodles fans should anticipate an exciting 2025 season! I know our Amarillo fans and community will welcome Javier, staff and team with open arms when they arrive in April for the 2025 season."

Hernandez joins Amarillo as the new pitching coach, though he is already familiar with the Diamondbacks system. Prior to Amarillo, Hernandez spent two seasons as the pitching coach for High-A Hillsboro. He has also served as a pitching instructor at the Arizona Complex League and as a scout for the Diamondbacks. Hernandez played nine seasons in the minor leagues with eight different organizations, accumulating 397 career pitching appearances. He was drafted in the third round by the Mets in 2004 and pitched a no-hitter for the Hagerstown Suns in 2005.

Wright joins Amarillo as the new hitting coach, where he has spent the last three seasons with the Hillsboro Hops as their hitting coach, and was previously for Visalia in 2022. A former player in the Cubs organization for 12 seasons (2007-2014), Wright played his final five years as a coach. He was the hitting coach for the Eugene Emeralds in 2016. A graduate of Oklahoma State University, Wright posted a career .292 batting average in 724 minor league games.

Procyshen joins the Sod Poodles as the team's bench coach, marking his first coaching role in the Diamondbacks system. Procyshen played for nine seasons across four organizations, earning MiLB All-Star honors in 2015 while with the Boston Red Sox organization.

Brewer enters his eighth season with the D-backs organization after spending the previous seasons in the Dominican Summer League.

Crenshaw completes the staff for the 2025 season and is the son of Ken Crenshaw, who has been a part of the D-backs medical staff since 2005. Wacy has been with the organization since 2022 and enters his third season after spending 2023 with Rookie-level ACL D-backs Red and 2024 with Low-A Visalia.

The Sod Poodles will open the 2025 season at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, April 8, against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) at 7:05 PM. For the latest information on the 2025 season, including tickets, promotions, and other events at the ballpark, follow the Sod Poodles on X, Facebook, and Instagram @SodPoodles.

A full breakdown of the 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks Player Development Staff can be found online at dbacks.com or through their social media channels (@Dbacks).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.