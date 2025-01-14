2025 Travs Coaching Staff Revealed

January 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

The Arkansas Travelers and their Major League parent club, the Seattle Mariners, are excited to announce the Travelers coaching staff for the 2025 season, led by new Manager Ryan Scott. Joining Scott on the Arkansas staff are José Umbria (Bench Coach), Seth Mejias-Brean (Hitting Coach) and Cameron Ming (Pitching Coach). Umbria is the lone returning staff member from last season's Texas League Championship squad. Also new to the Travs are athletic trainer Dan LaBerry and strength coach Kyle Briggs.

Ryan Scott, who turns 30 years old in February, will manage Arkansas in 2025. He has spent the past two seasons as the manager for the Mariners' High-A club in Everett, WA, compiling a 138-126 (.523) record. In 2023, he led the AquaSox to a runner-up finish in the Northwest League. Following the '24 season, he also managed the Peoria Javelinas of the Arizona Fall League. Scott has ties to the Travelers, having played for the club in parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons (22 games), as well as serving on the coaching staff in 2021. He is the first former Travs player to manage the club since Mike Ramsey in 1995, and the 10th overall in modern history of the franchise. Scott turned to coaching after a playing career that spanned from 2013-2019 in the Dodgers, Angels and Mariners organizations, where he reached as high as Triple-A after starting as a 30th round draft pick out of high school in 2013. After coaching with Arkansas in 2021 and prior to managing Everett, he also served as a coach for Class-A Modesto in 2022.

José Umbria returns to the Travelers coaching staff for a third consecutive season (second as Bench Coach) after spending 2022 as Assistant Hitting Coach and Catching Coach. Umbria will be in his 15th season as a coach in the Mariners system. He spent two seasons as the bench coach for High-A Everett prior to joining Arkansas. In 2019, he was the hitting coach for the High-A affiliate, and in 2018, held the same role for the Low-A affiliate. He was honored by the Mariners as the Dave Henderson Minor League Staff Member of the Year in 2018. Since joining Seattle in 2010, he has coached at six different minor league affiliates. Umbria signed with Toronto as an international free agent in 1995, and played as a catcher in the Blue Jays system from 1996-2005, reaching as high as Triple-A. His playing career concluded with two seasons in independent ball. He is a native of Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

Seth Mejias-Brean begins his first season as the Travelers' Hitting Coach. 2025 marks his fourth season coaching in the Mariners organization after serving as Hitting Coach at Everett in 2024, Modesto in 2023, and as the Bench Coach for Tacoma in 2022. Mejias-Brean played nine seasons professionally (2012-19, '21) in the Reds, Mariners, Padres, and Orioles organizations, reaching the big leagues with San Diego in 2019. He also played over 100 games for the Travelers in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He was drafted by Cincinnati in the 8th round in 2012, fresh off of winning a national championship with the University of Arizona.

Cameron Ming will be in his first season as Pitching Coach for Arkansas. He spent the past two years as the pitching coach at Everett, working alongside Manager Ryan Scott. Ming pitched three years in the minor leagues in the Orioles organization from 2017-19. He played in college at the University of Arizona, and was drafted by Baltimore in the 14th round in 2017.

Rounding out the Arkansas staff are Athletic Trainer Dan LaBerry and Strength Coach Kyle Briggs. LaBerry enters his 5th season in the Mariners organization, first with Arkansas. He was on the training staff with Triple-A Tacoma last year and was the Athletic Trainer for Everett in 2023, where he was named Northwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year. He had previously spent two years as the Athletic Trainer at Class-A Modesto. 2025 will mark Briggs' second year with Seattle and first with the Travs. He spent 2024 as the Strength Coach at Class-A Modesto.

