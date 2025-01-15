Canadian Basketball Icon Anderson Returns for a Sixth Season with the Honey Badgers

January 15, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that Jermaine Anderson will once again lead the club as general manager and vice president of basketball operations, returning for a sixth season with the organization.

Since being appointed general manager in December 2019, the Honey Badgers have accumulated a 43-43 (.500) overall record, featuring four consecutive CEBL Playoff appearances (2020-23), two CEBL Championship Weekend appearances (2020, 2022), and a CEBL Championship in 2022.

"Despite experiencing some turnover over the past two years, our organization's core values remain steadfast," said Anderson. "We take immense pride in delivering a comprehensive and holistic player development experience. We are confident that we are well-positioned to foster a culture that empowers our players to excel both on and off the court."

During Anderson's tenure, 10 players have elevated their careers to the NBA G League with four players signing contracts with NBA clubs, including Javonte Cooke (Oklahoma City Thunder), Lindell Wigginton (Milwaukee Bucks), Christian Vital (Toronto Raptors), and Nino Johnson (Utah Jazz).

Since 2020, 75 of the 96 players who have worn the black and gold pinstripes have played professionally around the world in the fall following the season, excluding six players who returned to their respective university basketball programs.

"Jermaine (Anderson) shares our organization's vision of creating a great experience for all our players which allows them to reach their full potential into the next stages of their careers," said Josie Pingitore, vice president of the Brampton Honey Badgers. "He has built both a competitive and positive culture amongst our players, coaches, and staff, making our organization a desirable one to play for."

After joining the Honey Badgers organization more than five years ago, Anderson spent the CEBL off-season as a player development coach with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association from 2019-22.

Before transitioning to a front office role, Anderson had an impressive 14-year playing career (2004-18) that totalled more than 80 international games representing Canada. He also suited up in 294 games for 15 teams in eight different countries across Europe from 2008-17.

An Eastern Commerce Collegiate Institute graduate, Anderson earned a bachelor's degree in marketing while playing at Fordham University. He averaged 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 30.2 minutes in 111 games during a four-year tenure with the Rams.

Following his playing career, Anderson became a player development coach for Canada Basketball, handling player relations duties that ensured players had access to training facilities and health care across the country.

In 2018, Anderson founded the Fifty For Free Youth Community Initiative, a not-for-profit organization based in Toronto and Halifax focused on building character, cultivating financial literacy, and developing basketball skills with youth from underserved communities.

Anderson's announcement follows the reveal of the Honey Badgers expanded 2025 schedule in December, featuring a slate of 24 games. Brampton's campaign opens on the road May 18 against the Montreal Alliance, followed by a visit to the nation's capital May 21 to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks. The Honey Badgers will then return home to host the Scarborough Shooting Stars on May 25 in the club's home opener.

