Carolina Ascent FC Signs Striker Riley Parker from Tampa Bay Sun FC

January 13, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Charlotte, N.C. - Carolina Ascent FC today announced the club has signed striker Riley Parker. Parker joins Carolina Ascent after a fall stint with fellow USL Super League club, Tampa Bay Sun FC. She recorded 423 minutes for the Sun across 10 games with six starts.

"We are delighted to bring Riley into the club. She is an amazing person who will fit right in with our players," shared Carolina Ascent FC Head Coach, Philip Poole. "Riley will give us good depth in the attacking positions and make us more competitive as a group this spring. Her best days are ahead of her, and we are excited for our Carolina Ascent community to meet her."

Before joining Tampa Bay Sun and the USL Super League, Parker was drafted by Racing Louisville FC as the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

She was then loaned to Tigres UANL, a professional women's club based in the city of San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, Mexico. The club competes in the Liga MX Femenil, the highest level of women's professional soccer in Mexico.

Parker scored her first professional goal with the Tigres during her debut on March 5, 2023.

"I'm so excited to join Carolina Ascent FC this year and help the team any way I can," expressed Parker. "This club has a great brand of soccer, and I can't wait to be a part of it. I look forward to continuing my development as a player and winning lots of games this spring!"

In college, Parker was a standout striker at the University of Alabama. As an All-American and SEC Forward of the Year, she was also a 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, a prestigious recognition awarded to the best men's and women's soccer players in the U.S. each year.

During her time at Alabama, Parker helped lead the team to a College Cup Final Four and an undefeated season as Conference Champions, both firsts in Crimson Tide women's soccer history.

Parker set the University of Alabama's record for single season goals with 17, and she is tied as the career leader for game-winning goals with 10.

Carolina Ascent FC continues its Inaugural Season with the Spring Home Opener on Saturday, February 15 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Half Season Tickets and Mini Plans are on sale now at CarolinaAscent.com/Tickets.

