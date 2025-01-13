Tampa Bay Sun FC to Unveil Mascot Solé at 2025 Ashley Children's Gasparilla Parade

January 13, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa's first professional women's soccer team, Tampa Bay Sun Football Club, is excited to announce the debut of its first-ever mascot, Solé, at the highly anticipated Ashley Children's Gasparilla Parade.

Solé will make her grand entrance as the 2025 Grand Marshal, bringing excitement and energy to the festivities. The Tampa Bay Sun will also have a vibrant activation space on Bayshore Boulevard (intersection of Ardson Place), featuring a mini pitch, games and giveaways.

Families are invited to stop by the activation space for:

Mini Soccer Drills, Yard Games, Giveaways, and Special Appearances.

Meet Solé and other special guests from the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"We are excited to introduce Solé, the forever teammate of the Tampa Bay Sun FC, at the Children's Gasparilla Parade," shares Team President and General Manager, Christina Unkel. "As the newest member of our team, she will be a dedicated member of the community and will share her love of the beautiful game and the energy of Tampa Bay."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from January 13, 2025

Tampa Bay Sun FC to Unveil Mascot Solé at 2025 Ashley Children's Gasparilla Parade - Tampa Bay Sun FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.