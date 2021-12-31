Kaczperski Dazzles But Landers Fall on New Year's Eve

Fort Wayne, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders received 33 saves from netminder Corbin Kaczperski in his first ECHL start, but the Fort Wayne Komets scored the game's only goal to win, 1-0, Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Kaczperski made 10 saves in a scoreless first period, then added 14 more in the second. In the third, the Landers hung in there and netted six shots on Bailey Brkin, who earned his first ECHL shutout with 14 saves.

Matthew Barnaby tallied the game's only goal for Fort Wayne at 2:37 of the second, redirecting a left-point shot.

The Heartlanders visit Indy on Sun., Jan. 2 at 2:00 p.m. All Heartlanders games can be streamed through iowaheartlanders.com/listenlive and on Flohockey.tv.

Friday, January 14th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City: Hockey is for Everyone Night

Wednesday, January 26th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - Sports Career Fair / College Night

Friday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Boy Scouts Night

Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Marvel © theme night

The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

