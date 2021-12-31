Matias Cleland Returns to Thunder Blue Line

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed defenseman Matias Cleland to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Cleland last played for the Thunder during the 2018-19 season where he skated in 70 games and led the team in points by a defenseman with 32 (5 goals, 27 assists) and was third on the team in +/- with a +13 rating.

The Longmont, CO native played ECHL games for the Wheeling Nailers, Orlando Solar Bears, and the Reading Royals before being acquired by Adirondack in September of 2018.

Before his time in pro hockey, Cleland spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire where he served as team captain for his senior year. In 157 games with the Wildcats, Cleland put up 86 points (14 goals, 72 assists).

The Thunder host the Newfoundland Growlers tonight at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is set for 5:00 pm.

