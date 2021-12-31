Wichita Closes 2021 Tonight in Kansas City

Wichita Thunder defenseman Nick Minerva (right) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defenseman Nick Minerva (right) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes out 2021 tonight in Independence with the first of five-straight meetings against rival, Kansas City.

Tonight is just the third meeting of the season between the two teams. The Thunder are looking to snap an 11-game winless skid after losing on Wednesday night to Allen, 5-3. Kansas City split its series with Iowa earlier this week, losing 3-2 on Monday night.

Starting tonight, the Thunder will face the Mavericks for the next five with four of those meetings taking place at Cable Dahmer Arena. Wichita won the first meeting of the season-series, 3-1, on November 7. The Thunder lost on November 9, 2-0, which evened up the season-series at one win a piece. All-time, the Thunder are 75-54-18 against Kansas City and 35-29-13 on the road in the series against the Mavericks.

The Mavericks sit in fifth place in the Mountain Division with 23 points, five points out of a playoff spot. Wichita is in sixth place with 22 points.

Darik Angeli leads the Mavericks with 25 points. Lane Scheidl is second with 20. Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with 25 points. Carter Johnson is second with 21.

