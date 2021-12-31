Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Americans to Close 2021
December 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
ALLEN, Texas - The Idaho Steelheads (16-9-1) scored the first tally, but the win wasn't in the cards in a 4-1 loss to the Allen Americans (10-9-3) on Friday night from Allen Event Center.
THE GAME'S STO--RY
Scoring didn't pick up until the second period, but the Steelheads found the opening strike. Forward Luc Brown (PP, 3:15 2nd) was led in low by forward A.J. White to push it through and connect for the 1-0 lead. However, the Americans would tie the game on the power play later in the frame to force a stalemate in to the final frame. The Americans then scored two breakaway goals and sealed off the contest with an empty net tally in the 4-1 result.
ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. ALN - Spenser Asuchak (game-winner)
2. ALN - Branden Troock (power play goal)
3. ALN - Gavin Gould (goal)
PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME
Luc Brown (F) - power play goal in the 2nd period
STEELHEADS STANDOUTS
- A.J. White: White notched an assist on the team's lone goal and extends his point streak to three games with six points (2 goals, 4 assists).
- Luc Brown: Brown's power play tally marks goals in two of his last three games. He shares the team lead in power play goals (4) to close 2021.
CATCH OF THE DAY
With his assist in the second period, forward A.J. White became the fifth player to reach 100-career assists with the Steelheads in the ECHL era. He joins an exclusive company in that plateau: Marty Flichel (260), Darrell Hay (197), Jefferson Dahl (133) and Lance Galbraith (127). White now owns 151 points in his Steelheads career, sitting seventh on the all-time ECHL list, and he leads the Steelheads in scoring with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists).
ATTENDANCE: 3,309
LOOKING AHEAD
The Steelheads and Americans meet again to not only open the New Year but also open the mid-way game of the three-game series on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 6:05 p.m. from Allen Event Center. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" & FloHockey.
