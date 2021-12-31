Noah Corson Assigned to Norfolk
December 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
WHEELING, WV. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced they have received forward Noah Corson from the Chicago Wolves.
Corson, 23, returns to Norfolk after playing in two games with Chicago since his call-up on December 17.
The Sherbrooke, QC native has played in 23 games with the Admirals this season posting 16 points (6g, 10a).
In corresponding moves, the Admirals have signed goaltender Austin Lotz to a standard player contract. Forwards Chase Lang, Matt Carey, and Sam Thibault have been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List.
