ECHL Transactions - December 31
December 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 31, 2021:
Adirondack:
Add Matias Cleland, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG
Delete Blake Thompson, D loaned to Hartford
Allen:
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)
Atlanta:
Add Tim Davison, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Cincinnati:
Add Graeme Brown, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Evan Moyse, G added as EBUG
Add Samuel Hunter, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Yushiroh Hirano, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve
Delete Luigi Caporusso, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Florida:
Add Marvin Degon, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan Sheeran, F signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Jones, F activated from Injured Reserve
Greenville:
Add Jack Spaulding, G added as EBUG
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jake Cass, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Idaho:
Add Jeremy Yablonski, F signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D assigned by Rockford
Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Derek Whitmore, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zach Remers, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Ben Sokay, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Linhart, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Kris Bennett, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Greg Betzold, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve
Add Cody Corbett, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Blaney, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kansas City:
Add Nick Pastujov, F returned from loan to Ontario
Add Dillon Kelley, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG
Maine:
Add Zach Malatesta, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Ian McKinnon, F assigned by Providence
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Add C.J. Hayes, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Brennan Kapcheck, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Nathan Ouellet, F placed on reserve
Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Noah Corson, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Add Austin Lotz, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matt Carey, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Samuel Thibault, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Orlando:
Add Dan Herman, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Dan Herman, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Rapid City:
Add Quinn Wichers, D returned from loan to Tucson
Add Justin Duncan, G added as EBUG
Reading:
Add Garrett McFadden, D signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve
Add Austin McIlmurray, F activated from reserve
Tulsa:
Add Trevor Boardway, G added as EBUG
Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Utah:
Add Brady Devries, G added as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Sean Josling, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Sean Josling, F loaned to San Diego
Wichita:
Add Lucas Renard, G added as EBUG
Delete Ky Nixon, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Add Matt Gaudreau, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Justin Selman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Beau Starrett, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Connor Leen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Robert Burns, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add John Furgele, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Tommy Besinger, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2021
- Kelly Cup Champion Jeremy Yablonski Returns from Retirement, Signs with Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Noah Corson Assigned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Kupsky Signs with AHL Colorado, McAuley Signs PTO with AHL Hershey - Idaho Steelheads
- Boka Scores Twice for Solar Bears in 5-4 OT Thriller - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Earn Point, Drop Game in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Royals End 2021 with Friday Matchup against Worcester - Reading Royals
- Tendeck to NHL Taxi Squad, Wichers Returned from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades and Gladiators to Meet up for Auld Lang Syne in Georgia - Florida Everblades
- The Lions Are Back on the Ice - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Closes 2021 Tonight in Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 6:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Corey Lajoie Headlines Seven Driver Lineup for Swamp Rabbits Racing Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Matias Cleland Returns to Thunder Blue Line - Adirondack Thunder
- Glads Ready to Ring in New Year with Series Opener - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.