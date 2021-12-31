ECHL Transactions - December 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 31, 2021:

Adirondack:

Add Matias Cleland, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG

Delete Blake Thompson, D loaned to Hartford

Allen:

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Atlanta:

Add Tim Davison, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Cincinnati:

Add Graeme Brown, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Evan Moyse, G added as EBUG

Add Samuel Hunter, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Yushiroh Hirano, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve

Delete Luigi Caporusso, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Florida:

Add Marvin Degon, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan Sheeran, F signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Jones, F activated from Injured Reserve

Greenville:

Add Jack Spaulding, G added as EBUG

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jake Cass, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Idaho:

Add Jeremy Yablonski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D assigned by Rockford

Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Derek Whitmore, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zach Remers, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Ben Sokay, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Linhart, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Kris Bennett, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Greg Betzold, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve

Add Cody Corbett, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Blaney, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Kansas City:

Add Nick Pastujov, F returned from loan to Ontario

Add Dillon Kelley, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG

Maine:

Add Zach Malatesta, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Ian McKinnon, F assigned by Providence

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Add C.J. Hayes, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Brennan Kapcheck, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Nathan Ouellet, F placed on reserve

Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Noah Corson, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Add Austin Lotz, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matt Carey, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Samuel Thibault, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Orlando:

Add Dan Herman, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Dan Herman, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Rapid City:

Add Quinn Wichers, D returned from loan to Tucson

Add Justin Duncan, G added as EBUG

Reading:

Add Garrett McFadden, D signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

Add Austin McIlmurray, F activated from reserve

Tulsa:

Add Trevor Boardway, G added as EBUG

Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Brady Devries, G added as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Sean Josling, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Sean Josling, F loaned to San Diego

Wichita:

Add Lucas Renard, G added as EBUG

Delete Ky Nixon, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Add Matt Gaudreau, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Justin Selman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Beau Starrett, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Connor Leen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Robert Burns, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add John Furgele, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Tommy Besinger, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

