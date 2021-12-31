Growlers Fall 4-3 in Overtime on New Years Eve
December 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers fell 4-3 in overtime against the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York in front of a crowd of 4,111 on New Year's Eve in their first game in 19 days after an extended holiday break due to game postponements related to the spread of COVID-19.
The Thunder opened the scoring just 4:07 into the first period as Colin Long fired a slapshot past Growlers goaltender Keith Petruzzelli, who recently returned from a holiday stint with the Toronto Marlies.
The second period saw more back-and-forth goal scoring as Orin Centazzo found the scoreboard for the Growlers along with C.J. Hayes, who was making his Growlers and ECHL debut after signing a contract to join the club earlier this afternoon. Jake Hamilton responded for the Thunder to tie the game at 2 heading into the third period.
Growlers newcomer C.J Hayes scored his second ECHL goal just 29 seconds into the third to give the Growlers their first lead of the game but the Thunder would even it out about three minutes later after Sebastian Vidmar beat Petruzzelli on a clean breakaway play.
This New Year's Eve classic needed overtime to decide a winner and Patrick Grasso lifted the Thunder to victory 52 seconds into the extra frame. The overtime loss ended the Growlers 9 game road winning streak.
Quick Hits
Evan Neugold returned to the Growlers lineup after signing an SPC earlier this week.
C.J. Hayes scored two goals in his ECHL debut.
Keith Petruzzelli made 27 saves across regulation and the OT period.
Three Stars
1. ADK - P. Grasso
2. NFL - C.J. Hayes
3. ADK - S. Harper
