Cote-Cazenave Records Shutout in Pro Debut in 2-0 Royals Win

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Worcester Railers, 2-0, Friday, Dec. 31 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Tristan Côté-Cazenave saved all 14 shots he faced in his professional debut, while Railers goalie Brody Claeys saved 42 of 44.

While Reading outshot Worcester by fifteen through the first two periods, the Royals could not find twine. The Royals' offense came out of the intermission and ramped up their offensive attack along with their opportunities in the second period. Claeys, however, was up to the task. The Railers netminder saved 17 shots including a flashing glove save on Patrick Bajkov's wrist shot 10 feet in front of his cage. Reading's defense held the Railers to 9 shots through the opening 40 minutes of play.

3:49 into the third period, Reading broke the scoreless tie on the power play. Bajkov passed the puck with a backhand feed to Patrick McNally who stepped up into the slot and snapped a wrist shot past Claeys, lighting the lamp for a Royals lead, 1-0. Minutes later, Reading added cushion to their lead. Thomas Ebbing finished off a Royals offensive attack with a wraparound goal by picking up a rebound from Brad Morrison's shot on net and beating Claeys' diving save attempt to the right post with a backhand shot into the back of the net.

Côté-Cazenave saved the five shots he faced in the final period, solidifying a shutout in his professional debut.

