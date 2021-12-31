Americans Beat Idaho 4-1
December 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Idaho Steelheads on New Year's Eve by a score 4-1 at CUTX Event Center.
The Americans outscored the Steelheads 3-0 in the final frame, with goals from Spencer Asuchak (7), Gavin Gould (6) and Eric Roy (3). Asuchak's goal on a breakaway 4-on-4 was the game-winning goal for the Americans, who picked up just their third home win of the season.
"We needed a big win like this at home," noted Americans Co-Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We haven't played well in front of big crowds in our building this year, so it was nice to put it all together tonight in the final regular season game in 2021."
Jack Combs extended his point streak to six games tonight with an assist on Branden Trook's second period goal, however his four-game goal streak came to an end.
Antoine Bibeau made the start and picked up the win, stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced. The Americans and Steelheads play on New Year's Day at 7:05 pm.
