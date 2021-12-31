Walleye Hand Indy Second Straight Loss Outdoors

December 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







TOLEDO - In the first ever outdoor game for Indy, the Fuel visited the Toledo Walleye at Fifth Third Field on New Year's Eve. Although scoring the opening goal, the Fuel gave up seven goals in their second loss in a row.

After both teams felt each other out for the beginning of the first, Indy would get on the board first. Jumping on a loose puck in front of Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos, Karl El-Mir fired the puck into the net giving them a one-goal lead. Scoring under a minute later, TJ Hensick shot a puck from behind the goal line and beat Michael Lackey, tying the game at one goal each. Randy Gazzola would give the Walleye the lead when he fired a puck from the point that would get deflected past Lackey.

Giving the Walleye a three-goal lead early while shorthanded, John Albert tapped home a cross-ice pass from Mitchell Heard. Brandon Hawkins would score the Walleye's fifth goal of the game when he picked up a bouncing puck behind the net and wrapped it around past Lackey. Taking a 6-1 lead, Adam Parsells fired a wrist shot past Lackey on an odd-man rush. Spencer Watson would cut the score to 6-2 when Christopoulos miss played a puck and Watson put it in the back of the net.

Through the first half of the third period, neither team would be able to put a goal on the board. Both teams had chances on the man advantage but Christopoulos and Lackey helped the opposing teams at bay. The Walleye would put their seventh goal on the board when Steve Oleksy scored their second shorthanded goal of the game with a slapshot over the shoulder of Lackey.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.