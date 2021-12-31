Admirals Fall to Nailers, 5-2
December 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Wheeling Nailers 5-2 on Friday night.
The Admirals struck first, scoring just 31 seconds into the game on a goal from McKenzie Dwyer, his first career goal.
Norfolk maintained the lead into the second period, when the Nailers would score twice within 70 seconds to take a 2-1 lead.
A Kyle Rhodes tripping penalty five minutes into the third period would prove costly, and would result in Wheeling's third goal of the night. The Admirals responded in the blink of an eye, with Alex Tonge scoring just 41 seconds later to cut the deficit to one.
The Nailers would add a power play and empty net goal within the final minutes to secure the lead, and claim a 5-2 victory in the final game of 2021.
The Admirals drop to 11-15-0-1 and are back in action tomorrow, January 1st when they finish their series with the Nailers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2021
- Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Americans to Close 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Finish 2021 with First Winterfest Victory - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Fall to Nailers, 5-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Close out 2021 in Style with 5-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Late Rally Lifts Wings over Oilers on NYE - Tulsa Oilers
- Lions Lose to Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Hand Indy Second Straight Loss Outdoors - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Fall 4-3 in Overtime on New Years Eve - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Rally Back for New Year's Eve Victory - Maine Mariners
- Railers Shut out by Royals 2-0 - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Gameday: Final Game of 2021 in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Cote-Cazenave Records Shutout in Pro Debut in 2-0 Royals Win - Reading Royals
- Kelly Cup Champion Jeremy Yablonski Returns from Retirement, Signs with Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Noah Corson Assigned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Kupsky Signs with AHL Colorado, McAuley Signs PTO with AHL Hershey - Idaho Steelheads
- Boka Scores Twice for Solar Bears in 5-4 OT Thriller - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Earn Point, Drop Game in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Royals End 2021 with Friday Matchup against Worcester - Reading Royals
- Tendeck to NHL Taxi Squad, Wichers Returned from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades and Gladiators to Meet up for Auld Lang Syne in Georgia - Florida Everblades
- The Lions Are Back on the Ice - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Closes 2021 Tonight in Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 6:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Corey Lajoie Headlines Seven Driver Lineup for Swamp Rabbits Racing Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Matias Cleland Returns to Thunder Blue Line - Adirondack Thunder
- Glads Ready to Ring in New Year with Series Opener - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.