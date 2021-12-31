Admirals Fall to Nailers, 5-2

WHEELING, WV - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Wheeling Nailers 5-2 on Friday night.

The Admirals struck first, scoring just 31 seconds into the game on a goal from McKenzie Dwyer, his first career goal.

Norfolk maintained the lead into the second period, when the Nailers would score twice within 70 seconds to take a 2-1 lead.

A Kyle Rhodes tripping penalty five minutes into the third period would prove costly, and would result in Wheeling's third goal of the night. The Admirals responded in the blink of an eye, with Alex Tonge scoring just 41 seconds later to cut the deficit to one.

The Nailers would add a power play and empty net goal within the final minutes to secure the lead, and claim a 5-2 victory in the final game of 2021.

The Admirals drop to 11-15-0-1 and are back in action tomorrow, January 1st when they finish their series with the Nailers.

