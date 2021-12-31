Thunder Downed in OT on New Year's Eve in KC

December 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Brayden Watts vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Brayden Watts vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Darik Angeli scored back-to-back goals, including the game-tying and game-winning markers to help Kansas City knock off Wichita in overtime on New Year's Eve, 4-3, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Carter Johnson had a goal and an assist to lead the way for the Thunder while Garrett Schmitz and Billy Exell each scored.

Ryan Harrison gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead just 1:44 into the first. At 12:42, Exell tied the contest with a wrist shot from the left circle. Ben Johnson gave Kansas City a 2-1 advantage at 17:35. Carter Johnson tied it once again at 17:48 as he caught a pass through the slot and beat Angus Redmond.

Schmitz gave Wichita is first lead of the contest with a power play goal at 10:39 of the second. He blasted a shot from the deep slot past Redmond for his first of the season.

Angeli tied the game at 16:08 of the third. He put home a rebound after Jake Theut stopped Nick Pastujov. For the first time in the season-series, the two teams would head to overtime.

Both teams had some good chances in the extra period, combining for seven shots. On one end, Dalton Skelly was stopped by Redmond and that led to the game-winner. Lane Scheidl caught a pass near the slot and his rebound slid under Theut from the goal line back into the crease. Angeli found the loose puck and scored his 11th of the year to give the Mavericks the win.

Johnson collected his 10th of the year. Watts added his 20th helper of the season and extended his point-streak to five games. Skelly, Stinil, Fredericks and Hausinger all added assists.

Wichita returns home tomorrow night to kick off 2022 against Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.