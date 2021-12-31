Kupsky Signs with AHL Colorado, McAuley Signs PTO with AHL Hershey

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Jake Kupsky has signed an AHL two-way contract with the Colorado Eagles, and forward Colby McAuley has been called-up by the Hershey Bears (AHL) on a Player Try-Out (PTO) Contract, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

Kupsky will remain with the Steelheads while McAuley joins Hershey for their weekend series.

Kupsky, 26, earns his first AHL contract following 10 games with the Steelheads this season, boasting a 7-2-0 record with a 1.65 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage with two shutouts. The Waukesha, Wisc. product leads the ECHL in goals-against average and sits in the top-10 in save percentage while on a four-game winning streak and has held opponents to two goals or less in nine of 10 games. He was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week on December 14, saving 49 of 51 shots in a pair of wins. In 30 ECHL games between Idaho, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and South Carolina Stingrays since the 2019-20 season, Kupsky owns a 14-10-3 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .916 save pct. with three shutouts.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3 goaltender played four seasons at Union College, totaling a 23-22-5 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .900 save pct. with one shutout through 59 games. While at Union, he was a Mike Richter Award Watch List member in 2018-19 and earned a ECAC Third-Team All-Star selection in 2017-18.

McAuley, 25, played 22 games with the Steelheads to start the 2021-22 season, posting eight goals and six assists for 14 points with 38 penalty minutes and three power play goals. The Sherwood Park, Alb. native sits second on the team in power play goals as well as third in goals scored and power play points (six). He earned his 100th professional point with the Allen Americans on Apr. 23, 2021 and owns 104 points (50-55-105) in 159 career ECHL games since the 2017-18 season.

This is his fourth season with time in the AHL and first with AHL Hershey. He made his AHL debut on Apr. 8, 2017 with the San Jose Barracuda and played 36 AHL games between 2016-17 and 2018-19, posting 10 points (4-6-10) with 36 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, McAuley posted 96 points (44-52-96) over 191 games with the Prince George Cougars, serving as an assistant captain for two seasons and leading the WHL in penalty minutes in 2015-16.

