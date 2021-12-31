Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 6:05 PM

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Idaho Steelheads tonight in the first of three this weekend against Idaho. The Americans won a 5-3 game Wednesday night in Wichita. Tickets are available right now at the box office. The Americans are offering two tickets for the price of one to tonight's game for Dallas Stars Ticket Holders. The Dallas Stars New Years Eve game was postponed.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 5:30 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 6:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Saturday, January1, 7:05 pm against Idaho. TICKETS

Last Game: The Allen Americans ended their one-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at Intrust Bank Arena. The Americans erased an early 2-0 Wichita lead scoring five unanswered goals. The line of Chad Butcher, Jack Combs and Branden Troock provided all but one of the Americans goals. Jared Bethune scored his third of the season in the win. Antoine Bibeau, who returned to Allen from AHL Charlotte, made the start between the pipes earning the win. Branden Troock had his second four-point game of the season with three goals and an assist.

Best So Far: The Allen Americans had a season-high 21 shots in the second period on Wednesday night in Wichita. The previous high was 19.

Gould Top Rookie: Allen Americans Rookie forward Gavin Gould is tied for third in rookie assists with 14.

Leading in a Bad Way: The Allen Americans lead the ECHL in shorthanded goals given up this season with 10.

Third Time a Charm: Americans forward Branden Troock scored a Hat Trick on Wednesday night in Wichita. He became the third Americans player to accomplish that this season joining forwards Luke Henman and Gavin Gould.

Combs Streak: Jack Combs has a four-game goal streak, scoring his seventh of the season on Wednesday night in Wichita, along with a five-game point streak.

Comparing Allen and Wichita:

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-5-2

Away: 7-4-1

Overall: 9-9-3

Last 10: 6-3-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (9) Chad Costello

Assists: (14) Gavin Gould

Points: (22) Chad Costello

+/-: (+6) Branden Troock

PIM: (46) Darian Skeoch

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 11-4-0-0

Away: 5-4-0-1

Overall: 16-8-0-1

Last 10: 7-2-0-1

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (10) AJ White

Assists: (14) AJ White

Points: (24) AJ White

+/-: (+16) Casey Johnson

PIM: (38) Colby McAuley

